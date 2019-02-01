TOURNAMENT CENTRAL: 2019 HHSAA Girls Soccer Tournament

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. King Kekaulike's Zoe Alexandra Asue facing Pearl City in Division-I quarterfinal game

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. King Kekaulike's Zoe Alexandra Asue facing Pearl City in Division-I quarterfinal game

The top girls soccer teams in the state are hitting the field at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex for the HHSAA State Championship Tournament.

In Division 1, Kamehameha is the top-seeded team as The Warriors have a record of 11-2 and are coming off of a huge ILH title win against Iolani in a defensive battle.

Mililani not to be oudone, also posted 11 wins this season and will be led by junior Amber Tadeo-Gillbert who has 13 goals this season.

Number-2 ranked Aiea will be looking to continue to ride their momentum as they have won four straight and have captured their first OIA title since 2005.

The Campbell Sabers have an overall record of 10-4-1 and will look to senior Hokulei Ishikawa, who ranks 6th in the state for goals made at 17.

In Division II, top ranked Kamehameha-Hawaii has won 11 games this season and will look to spread the ball around as the team has three players with double digit goals this season with senior Kaila Ambrosio leading the way with 15, which is tied for second in Division II.



The second ranked team in division II, Kauai is the only team in the state with a perfect record of 12-0 and have three players with double digit goals with senior Kehela Ventura leading Division II with 18 goals.

The five-time defending D-II state champs of the Hawaii Prep Academy enter the field this season un-seeded after finishing second in the Big Island Interscholastic Federation to KS-Hawaii.

All games will be played at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Park with the first game starting at 1:00 P.M. and the last starting at 7:00 P.M.

To follow the DIVISION-I TOURNAMENT throughout the week, CLICK HERE

To follow the DIVISION-II TOURNAMENT throughout the week, CLICK HERE