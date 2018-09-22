Tickets on sale for Bellator Hawaii featuring Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane // Bellator MMA

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Tickets are now on sale for Hawaii's first major MMA event in a decade.

Bellator Hawaii takes place Dec. 15 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena and will be headlined by Nuuanu native Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.

The undefeated Punahou graduate will defend her women's flyweight title against Valerie Letourneau in the main event.

Bellator's first trip to the islands will also feature the promotional debut of Lyoto Machida, who will face former middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho, as well as the first round of Bellator’s Welterweight World Grand Prix with Neiman Gracie and Ed Ruth.

The card will air exclusively on the live sports streaming service DAZN.

Tickets range in price: $200 (Floor rows 1-5), $150 (Floor rows 6-10), $100 (Floor back/Risers closer rows), $75 (Risers corner/higher rows), $50 (Upper Level), $30 (Upper Level limiting seating), plus service fees.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com, in person at the Blaisdell box office (Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), or charge by phone at (800) 745-3000.