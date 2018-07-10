Three Hawaii fighters get a shot at UFC contract this week in Las Vegas

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Toby Misech

Three Hawaii mixed martial artists will have the biggest opportunities of their careers this week in Las Vegas as particpants on UFC's Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.

Maui's Joey Gomez and Riley Dutro along with Ewa Beach native Toby Misech will all have bouts on this week's edition of the UFC's golden ticket event which airs on UFC Fight Pass.

DWTNC is a seasonal show that airs weekly in the summer providing up and coming MMA contenders a shot at earning a contract in the UFC.

Each show features five bouts with White offering a UFC contract to at least one of the winners at the end of each event.

Misech (9-4) will face 9-1 Ricky Palacios in the featherweight division.

Dutro, a flyweight who is 11-3 draws 11-5 Jordan Espinosa.

While in the main event of the card, the undefeated Gomez (7-0) will face 14-1 Kevin Aguilar at lightweight.

Last year, Waianae's Boston Salmon earned his ticket to the UFC with a win over Ricky Turcios.

Haleiwa's Dan Ige also won his DWTNC matchup against Luis Gomez but was not rewarded a contract at the end of the night. However, later in the year he obviously impressed enough to get the call to join the UFC. Since then he is 1-1 in the organization.

Tuesday Night Contender Series will air on the UFC Fight Pass app at 2:00 pm HST.

On July 17th, Waianae's Maki Pitolo (9-4) who is a training partner of Max Holloway and Yancy Medeiros will face Chibwikem Onyenegecha (6-0) in the middleweight division.

One week later on July 24, Canaan Kawaihae will face fellow 4-0 fighter Chase Hooper in the featherweight division.

