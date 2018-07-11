State wrestling champion Ikei to leave Hawaii for U.S. Olympic Training Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Hawaii's reigning 112-pound state wrestling champion Tiare Ikei will forgo her senior year at the Hawaii Technology Academy to train full-time at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

Ikei announced her plans Tuesday morning in KHON2's studio following a spectacular summer where she collected a gold medal at the Pan-American Cadet Championship and a bronze medal at the World Cadet Championships.

"I will be forgoing my senior year. I will be training at the OTC in Colorado Springs, hopefully prep myself down there with all the top athletes, senior athletes, and strictly wrestle freestyle for all these upcoming tournaments. It's a really good opportunity," Ikei told KHON2.

Ikei, who is a 3.85 GPA student, will leave in August and complete her schooling at Springs Studio Charter School, a blended program where many of the OTC athletes attend school around their training schedule.

Prior to her World Championship performance where she reached the quarterfinals in Croatia, Ikei trained at the OTC working under Roosevelt graduate and former Olympian Clarissa Chun.

Ikei, who won a state title as a junior representing Kaiser High School, described the experience as "indescribable," and despite looking forward to the opportunity, realizes that leaving the islands behind won't be easy.

"It was extremely difficult. Even though I wanted to just jump at the opportunity and take advantage of it all, I definitely still had to think about my family, about my second family at Grapplers. Because I have grown so close to all of them, and going into the Grapplers room with no experience at all, and finally making it to where I am today, it's not going to be easy to leave all of them," she said.

When asked what her plan will be in 2020, Ikei made it very clear what the sacrifice is for: "Olympic champion."