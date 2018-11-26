Stanford beats UH, Russell Wilson's sister taken to hospital after fall late in game

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Laura Beeman

Alanna Smith scored a season-high 30 points before No. 8 Stanford's game against Hawaii was called with 48.2 seconds left when Cardinal guard Anna Wilson got hurt Sunday.



The junior guard, who is the sister of NFL star Russell Wilson, fell backward and hit a chair while playing defense according to Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer. Wilson remained down on the court for about 20 minutes after getting hurt while medical personnel attended to her. They stabilized her neck before being taken away to a hospital.



While she was being treated on the court, the officials and coaches decided to end the game. The Cardinal won the game 81-59 in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown.



Stanford (6-0) trailed for just 24 seconds early on in the contest and led by as many as 25 late.



Smith finished three points shy of her career high in points scored. The 6-foot-4 forward made 12 of her 15 shots from the field, including 3 of 6 on 3-pointers.



Hawaii made 13 of its 22 attempts from beyond the arc, but attempted just two free throws.



Makenna Woodfolk scored 16 points and Courtney Middap added 11 for the Rainbow Wahine (1-6).



Stanford held a 40-22 lead at halftime.



BIG PICTURE



Stanford: The Cardinal played their third consecutive game without freshman forward Lexie Hull (leg injury), who has recorded the team's only double-double this year. Wilson has started the last three games in Hull's place.



Hawaii: Turnovers continue to be a thorn in the side for the Rainbow Wahine, who entered Sunday's game averaging 17 per game and minus 2.1 in turnover margin. They turned it over 19 times against the Cardinal, who returned the favor 13 times.



UP NEXT



Stanford will return to the mainland after three games in the islands in three days and visit Gonzaga next Sunday.



Hawaii will go a span of nine days without playing a game before it hosts former Western Athletic Conference-foe Idaho on Dec. 5.