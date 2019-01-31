Super Bowl 53 between the Rams and the Patriots is days away.

Both franchises participating beat out a team that rostered a guy with Hawaii ties. Los Angeles beat New Orleans; the Saints have Big-Island-bred Max Unger starting at center, former Heisman trophy finalist and Punahou star Manti Te'o, Kahuku high school product Hau'oli Kikaha, and former Rainbow Warrior receiver Keith Kirkwood. New England defeated Kansas City; the Chiefs' receiver and special teamer Marcus Kemp is a former University of Hawaii football player.

But if you go back a bit in the Rainbow Warrior football history books you'll find that only one former UH player has ever played for both the Rams and Patriots. That's 2010 All-American receiver Greg Salas.

Salas was drafted by the then St. Louis Rams in 2011. He spent two years in gold horns before being traded to New England.

For him, this Sunday sets up a trip down memory lane.

"It's awesome," Salas said. "I think last year it was the same thing with Philadelphia and the Patriots. So I'm just reliving it again this year. But I think for sure the Rams hold a special place since that was the place that drafted me. I got that phone call; that was just a beautiful moment in my life, my family's life. So yeah, it's going to be a fun match"

On top of the three Super Bowl participants from the last two years, Salas also played for the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, and Detroit Lions. He has two career touchdowns, a rushing score with the Jets and a receiving TD in his last year in the league with the Bills.

Salas played in 29 games in his six year NFL career. His best statistical season was his rookie year when he had 27 catches for 264 yards.

"Hopefully every franchise will get their chance once Brady finally decides to retire and maybe that AFC East will get a shot to shine," joked Salas. "All those teams, I always wish them the best of luck and it will be fun to watch these two teams on Sunday"

Salas retired in 2017 and is currently an account executive for IMG Sports Marketing, the multi-media rights holder for UH.

Super Bowl 53 is set for Sunday at 1:30pm Hawaii time.