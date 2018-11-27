Saint Louis' Korvin Feagins a candidate for national player of the week honor

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Korvin Feagins

Saint Louis senior defensive back Korvin Feagins is in the running for a national honor.

The Crusaders cornerback is one of 15 candidates for USA Today's Super Top 25 Top Star.

Feagins recorded three interceptions and a forced fumble to go with a team-high nine tackles in the Crusaders 38-17 win over Mililani to secure a third consecutive HHSAA Division-I Open State Championship.

You can vote for Korvin at the USA Today's High School Sports page by clicking here.

Voting ends on Thursday at 9:00 am HST.

Feagins was a finalist for the 2018 Cover2 Manti Te'o Award as state defensive player of the year. His Crusaders teammate Jordan Botelho ended up being selected as the honoree. Defensive lineman Fa'atui Tuitele was awarded as the Cover2 Marcus Mariota Award winner as state player of the year.

To watch the 2018 Cover2 Awards Show click here.