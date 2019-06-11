Saint Louis grad Yamamoto called-up by Marlins, expected to make debut start on Wednesday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jordan Yamamoto

Saint Louis graduate Jordan Yamamoto has been promoted by the Miami Marlins and is expected to make his Major League Baseball debut as the starting pitcher on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The right handed pitching prospect has turned in a strong 3.58 ERA through 65 1/3 innings of work in 2019 for the AA Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Jose Urena will be going on the IL. Jordan Yamamoto will be starting tomorrow. Nothing officially announced. Nor do we know what exactly is wrong with Jose at this time. Was at park earlier. #Marlins — Joe Frisaro (@JoeFrisaro) June 11, 2019

Yamamoto, 23, is one of the four players Miami received in the 2017 offseason trade that sent future MVP Christian Yelich to the Brewers.

In 68 2/3 innings split primarily between Class-A Advanced and Double-A last year, the former 12th round draft pick of the Brewers in 2014 notched a 1.83 ERA with an 85-to-14 K/BB ratio (11.1 K/9, 1.8 BB/9).

#Marlins calling up RHP Jordan Yamamoto from the @JaxShrimp. Scouting report, stats, tool grades & more on the @Marlins' No. 17 prospect, one of four players acquired from the #Brewers in the Christian Yelich trade: https://t.co/n3ODEPg9Gw pic.twitter.com/1l7EkpIU8c — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 11, 2019

Yamamoto, also impressed with a 2.08 ERA in 26 innings during the Arizona Fall League, making him one of the most intriguing pitching prospects in the organization.

Yamamoto's debut against the Cardinals which features Kamehameha-Hawaii graduate Kolten Wong will be at 1:10 pm HST. Fans can watch the game via MLB.TV.