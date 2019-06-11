Saint Louis grad Yamamoto called-up by Marlins, expected to make debut start on Wednesday
Saint Louis graduate Jordan Yamamoto has been promoted by the Miami Marlins and is expected to make his Major League Baseball debut as the starting pitcher on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals.
The right handed pitching prospect has turned in a strong 3.58 ERA through 65 1/3 innings of work in 2019 for the AA Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.
Yamamoto, 23, is one of the four players Miami received in the 2017 offseason trade that sent future MVP Christian Yelich to the Brewers.
In 68 2/3 innings split primarily between Class-A Advanced and Double-A last year, the former 12th round draft pick of the Brewers in 2014 notched a 1.83 ERA with an 85-to-14 K/BB ratio (11.1 K/9, 1.8 BB/9).
Yamamoto, also impressed with a 2.08 ERA in 26 innings during the Arizona Fall League, making him one of the most intriguing pitching prospects in the organization.
Yamamoto's debut against the Cardinals which features Kamehameha-Hawaii graduate Kolten Wong will be at 1:10 pm HST. Fans can watch the game via MLB.TV.