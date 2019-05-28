Saint Louis grad Torres helps lead Sacramento State into NCAA Regional

The 2019 NCAA Baseball Championship Tournament brackets were released on Monday with the regional rounds being set and the only team from the Big West Conference to earn a spot was league champion UC Santa Barbara.

The Gauchos, who swept the University of Hawaii to close out the Rainbow Warriors home schedule two weeks ago was tabbed to take part in the Stanford regional in Palo Alto, where the Cardinal will also play host to Fresno State and Sacramento State.

The Western Athletic Conference champs from Sac-State feature two Hawaii players on the roster being Kapa'a pitcher Nick Tabura and Saint Louis graduate Keith Torres.

Torres, a sophomore infielder who played primarily at second base as a freshman earning All-WAC second team honors, spent most of his second season with the Hornets at short stop where he hit .255 with 21 extra base hits.

According to Torres, his team is well aware that they enter the regional as the underdogs but welcome the challenge of facing some of the very best that the west has to offer.

"I'm actually really excited to go to a Stanford regional. I've been hearing talk about this Stanford team and how they're nationally ranked and playing against the other teams like Fresno State and Santa Barbara who are all power-houses and I'm just excited to play against those teams," Torres told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

"Underdogs and having a chip on our shoulder, you know, playing ball in Hawaii you kind of like grew up with that yeah? Like, you all have that and you go to the mainland and you always want to show everyone what Hawaii boys are made out of and what we can do, so I take pride in it and I like to embrace it."

As mentioned Torres isn't the only islander on the team, but beyond that, he will have strong support when the Hornets hit the field at Stanford.

"I'll have my mom and my dad up there at Stanford and show some support. My mom was kind of became famous in the WAC tournament. She was known as the lucky plant lady, she was over there waving her ti leaves and cheering. So I'm going to have my mom and my dad come out and I think I'm going to have my uncle and aunty come out as they're staying in the Bay Area, so, I think it will be a good amount of family out there," added Torres.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Keith Torres and mother Phyllis Torres // Courtesy: Torres Family

Sacramento State will make their regional debut against Stanford on Friday at 10:00 am HST.

The game will be available via ESPN3 at the Watch ESPN App.

For a look at the complete bracket which features a handful of Hawaii born players from colleges across the country, click here.

All games from the NCAA Tournament will be available via the ESPN Family of Networks.