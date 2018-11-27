Saint Louis goes wire-to-wire as unanimous number one in Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Saint Louis Crusaders celebrate with the 2018 HHSAA Division-I Open State Championship trophy

After completing a second straight perfect season which resulted in a third consecutive HHSAA Division-I Open Championship, Saint Louis ended the 2018 season number-one in the Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings.

The Crusaders, who beat Mililani 38-17 in the title game this past Saturday, also became the first program to ever go wire to wire as the unanimous number-one in the six year history of the poll.

Saint Louis received all 20 first-place votes every week this season.

The Crusaders went 11-0 on the season and has now won 26 consecutive games dating back to 2016.

Saint Louis could possibly play one more game this season as the program is eligible for the 2018 GEICO State Champions Bowl Classic which selects four state championship teams from around the country to take part in a double-header in Arizona.

Last season the pairings were announced on December 13th.

As for the rest of the final Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings for the season, Open division state-runner up Mililani placed second, followed by Punahou and Kahuku.

Lahainaluna earned the school's highest ranking in the overall state rankings at number five after capturing a third straight Division-II title with a win over Kapa'a.

The Lunas finished number-one in the D-II poll in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. In 2018 with the addition of the OIA-ILH alliance and season-long three tier system, the rankings were combined into a top-12 regardless of division.

Waipahu, the Division-I champions came in at sixth after claiming the school's first ever state title, beating 2017 champion Hilo.

2018 COVER2 & GEICO STATE RANKINGS

1. Saint Louis (20)

2. Mililani

3. Punahou

4. Kahuku

5. Lahainaluna

6. Waipahu

7. Campbell

8. Kamehameha

9. Hilo

10. Kapa'a

11. 'Iolani

12. Moanalua

