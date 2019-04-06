Ryan Hirata announced as new 'Iolani Boys Basketball Head Coach

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ryan Hirata

Former Iolani all-state standout Ryan Hirata has been selected as thenew head coach at his alma mater, effective immediately.

The assignment was announced per a Raiders news release on Friday afternoon.

Hirata, 32, was the head coach of the Mid-Pacific Institute boys varsity basketball team for the past five seasons and earned Interscholastic League of Honolulu “Coach of the Year” honors in 2014-15.

Prior to leading the Owls program, he was a boys varsity assistant coach at ‘Iolani under Dean Shimamoto ’94.

Shimamoto stepped down as ‘Iolani head coach on March 1, after 10 seasons that included four ILH and three HHSAA state championships, to spend more time with his family.

Hirata, who graduated from ‘Iolani in 2004, will be responsible for all aspects of the Raiders boys basketball program, which includes teams at all levels.

He began his coaching career in 2007, as an ‘Iolani junior varsity assistant coach. After four seasons in that role, Hirata became the head coach of the Raiders intermediate team for two years, leading up to his one season as a varsity assistant in 2013-14, which concluded with the Raiders earning one of the school’s 11 state titles in boys basketball.

“Coaching has been my passion since the day I started back at ‘Iolani in 2007,” Hirata said in a release. “Now, to come back to the school that has helped shape me into the person that I am today is a dream come true. I look forward to carrying on the long-standing tradition of what it means to represent ‘Iolani basketball and be ‘One Team.’”

As a student-athlete at ‘Iolani, Hirata was a member of league and state championship basketball teams in 2003 and 2004. He was an All-State second-team selection by both the Honolulu Advertiser and Honolulu Star-Bulletin in 2004, after the Raiders completed an undefeated season.

Hirata continued his playing career at Chaminade University of Honolulu (2004-07), where he earned both his bachelor’s degree (2008) and master’s degree in business administration (2018).

He has worked at Chaminade since 2009, currently serving his alma mater as Director of Development for Athletics, within the Office of Advancement.