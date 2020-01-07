Ronnie Stanley named Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that Baltimore Ravens Offensive Lineman, Ronnie Stanley has been selected as the 2019 recipient of the Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year Award presented by Hawaiian Airlines.

The Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year Award recognizes the most outstanding professional football player of Polynesian Ancestry. Seattle Seahawks Offensive Guard Mike Iupati was selected as the inaugural recipient in 2015, Tennessee Titans Quarterback Marcus Mariota was selected as the recipient in 2016, and Pittsburgh Steeler Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was selected as the recipient in 2018 and 2019.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Stanley is of Tongan descent. He is in his fourth season out of the University of Notre Dame. This year, Stanley helped lead the Baltimore Ravens to a 14-2 regular season record. He has given up no sacks and only 5 QB hurries throughout the season while leading the Ravens to the #1 ranked offense in the National Football League. He was selected as a First Team All-Pro and was also named to the Pro Bowl.

“On behalf of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Board of Directors, we congratulate Ronnie on a historic season,” said Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman Jesse Sapolu. “He truly represents the very best of our Polynesian culture.”

The formal presentation of the Award will be held during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner (January 17, 2020) along with being recognized at the Polynesian Bowl (January 18, 2020) in Oahu, Hawai`i.

The Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year was voted on by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee, which includes former NFL Player and Inaugural Inductee Jack “The Throwin’ Samoan” Thompson (Chairman), Coaches Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, former NFL Player and Inaugural Inductee Olin Kreutz, Inaugural Inductee and past NFLPA president Kevin Mawae, former NFL Player and Class of 2015 Inductee Ray Schoenke, ESPN Sportscaster Neil Everett, NFL Network commentator Steve Wyche, and Honolulu Sportscaster Robert Kekaula.