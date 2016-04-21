Rising MMA star, Mililani’s Angela Lee, eyes title fight in Singapore

Home-grown fighter Angela Lee is climbing the mixed martial arts ladder of success rapidly and appears on the right path to become the One Championship organization’s first-ever 115-pound female champion.

Lee will main-event Singapore’s One Championship in May against Japan native Mei Yamaguchi (15-8-1) in front of a massive crowd of 12,000 spectators in Singapore.

Lee isn’t nicknamed “unstoppable” for no reason. Within the last 12 months, the Mililani graduate has recorded five submission victories to quickly climb up in the rankings. The 19-year-old most recently won her fifth straight submission in the One Championship 38-Tribe of Warriors against American flyweight Rebecca Heintzman. The three minutes and 49 seconds between Lee and Egypt’s Mona Samir was the longest it took the former state wrestling champion to ever finish a fight.

Although her quick success seems unbelievable, Lee doesn’t take it for granted and explained that she soaks in every moment, which can be seen from her big smiles before, after and sometimes even during her fights.

“It just happens naturally. I can’t even help it,” Lee told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “Everything that happens during that time, it’s just something I love to do. I just think to myself like wow this is my dream. This is my job that I get to do and I’m just really happy and full of gratitude.”

Despite Lee training for all her fights at Evolve MMA in Singapore, she has been training for her fight against Yamaguchi at her family’s United MMA & Fitness Center in Waipio.

“This has been my best fight camp so far,” said Lee. “Everything is going good, training, my weight is awesome, on point. I’m just excited, you know. I’m going to fly back to Singapore a week from now and then two more weeks later, we’re going to fight. It’s crazy. It’s all happening so fast.”

Alongside father, Ken, and fellow MMA pro brother, Christian, Lee will step into the cage May 5 at 4 p.m. HST at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang.

Click here to watch Lee’s fight online.