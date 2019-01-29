Remembering Tom Brady's 'big game' against the 'Bows 20 years ago

As Patriots quarterback Tom Brady prepares to play in his ninth career Super Bowl against the Rams this Sunday in Atlanta, the resume reads 'greatest quarterback in NFL history'.

20 years ago, fans at Aloha Stadium got a first hand look at what was to come.

November 28, 1998 in Halawa, the Michigan Wolverines put the finishing touch on the most infamous season in University of hawaii football history.

Big Blue handed UH its 17th consecutive loss which completed an 0-12 season.

At quarterback for the Wolverines was then junior Tom Brady.

142-yards passing, two touchdowns and a completing percentage of 90 was the damage.

According to current UH quarterbacks coach and then freshman receiver Craig Stutzmann, although impressive, nobody that wore green that night would have ever guessed that Brady would be a future hall of famer.

"No, not at all. You don't think that that's going to be like, The Tom Brady, you know what I mean? Like who he is that transcends the game," Stitzmann told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

"We played against Ben Roethlisbeger and you could say, okay that guy had great command and he played the whole game. He was only a freshman, wow that guy is going to be pretty special. With Tom Brady it was like, he had a tray good game versus us but in our wildest dreams I never thought we would be lining up and playing against probably the greatest quarterback and one of the best players to ever play the game."

Stutzmann says as the years went on he would often look back at that night at Aloha Stadium, forever impressed with how hard Brady must have worked at his craft in order to ascend to the heights that he has in his career.

"It's special now to think that you shared the field with him. It's just amazing what he's done over the course of his career. To play in different offenses with different players, different receivers, different running backs and still have the same result. The one common denominator obviously the coach is there, coach (Bill) Bellichick and Tom Brady and it's amazing."

Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and Rams is set for Sunday at 1:30pm HST.

If victorious, Brady would win his sixth career Super Bowl. He already has three Super Bowl MVP's to his credit as well.