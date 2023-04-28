Ron Castillo Sr, one of Hawaii’s most influential figures in the game of golf, passed away in March. He was 86-years-old.

His legacy in the game will be forever felt through his many accomplishments and pioneering moves. In 1975, Castillo Sr helped establish the Aloha Section PGA after branching off of the Southern California section. Then in 1988, he led the creation of the Hawai’i Golf Hall of Fame and would be later inducted in 1998.

All five of Castillo Sr’s children – Rick, Lori, Ron Jr., Michael, and Joey – followed in their father’s foot steps in becoming PGA professionals. All have gone on to have successful careers in the industry. Ron Jr played in the Sony Open multiple times with Michael playing in his first this past January. Lori won 2 prestigious USGA events and was the former UH Wahine head golf coach.

The love of the game all goes back to one person, the father, Ron Castillo Sr.