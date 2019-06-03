Raptors GM, Kailua’s Bobby Webster to have ‘Iolani reunion at NBA Finals

Andre Iguodala’s 3-pointer with 5.9 seconds left was the clincher, Klay Thompson scored 25 points before leaving with an injury and the Golden State Warriors held off the Toronto Raptors 109-104 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.



Stephen Curry scored 23 points for the Warriors, who tied the series at a game apiece. The Warriors scored the first 18 points of the second half to take the lead for good.



Draymond Green was an assist shy of what would have been his fourth straight triple-double, finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Warriors. Thompson left with hamstring tightness and Kevon Looney left with a chest contusion.



Kawhi Leonard led Toronto with 34 points.

The general manager for the Raptors is 2002 Iolani graduate Bobby Webster who is in his second full-season as the GM.

The Kailua native holds the impressive distinction of being the only GM to reach the NBA Finals crafting a roster without a single draft lottery or top-14 pick since the draft lottery began in 1985.

Game three in the series will take place on Wednesday in Oakland where it will also be an Iolani reunion.

Webster will be joined by a handful of former teammates and coaches and friends for the game at Oracle Arena.

“It’s been a long time coming. We always said that if we can make it to the Finals and potentially play Golden State or a team on the west coast that everyone would come out and so, kind of everyone put their money where their mouth is, and they’re all coming out on Wednesday night, so it should be fun. It will be great to see everybody,” Webster told ESPN Honolulu on Friday.

“Kids that I grew up playing basketball with, high school coach, everybody, so it will be a good reunion of sorts. At this point of our lives we all got families and stuff, so everyone is brining everyone, so it will be fun.”

Webster isn’t the only member of the Raptors staff with Hawaii ties as former UH standout, assistant coach Phil Handy is in his first season with the team.

The Raptors are trying to win the first title in franchise history, while the Warriors are looking for their third consecutive title and fourth in five years.

“I tell people and it’s true. It’s the championship. I think that’s why we’re all in it. Whatever level you’re at, you want to win it. You want to win your youth league, you want to win middle school, you want to win high school, you want to win college, and fortunately for me this is the biggest stage, so just winning a championship would be it for me,” added Webster.