Rainbows strike first, beating UC Davis in Big West series opener

Posted: Apr 05, 2019 10:19 PM HST

Updated: Apr 05, 2019 10:19 PM HST

The University of Hawaii baseball team started their three game Big West Conference series with UC Davis on Friday night in triumphant fashion, beating the Aggies 9-5 at Les Murakami Stadium.

Ethan Lopez led the way at the plate as the senior third baseman went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

The Rainbow recorded 10-hits in the game as Brennen Hancock also had two base-hits, with both being doubles.

Aaron Davenport (2-1) earned the victory, going 6.2 innings allowing four runs with strike outs.

The Rainbows are now 2-2 in the BWC. The two teams will play again on Saturday evening at 6:35 pm.

