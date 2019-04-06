Rainbows strike first, beating UC Davis in Big West series opener

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ethan Lopez

The University of Hawaii baseball team started their three game Big West Conference series with UC Davis on Friday night in triumphant fashion, beating the Aggies 9-5 at Les Murakami Stadium.

Ethan Lopez led the way at the plate as the senior third baseman went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

The Rainbow recorded 10-hits in the game as Brennen Hancock also had two base-hits, with both being doubles.

Aaron Davenport (2-1) earned the victory, going 6.2 innings allowing four runs with strike outs.

The Rainbows are now 2-2 in the BWC. The two teams will play again on Saturday evening at 6:35 pm.