Rainbows fall to UC Davis, Cade Smith exits after taking liner to leg

The University of Hawaiʻi baseball team fought to the end in a 6-3 loss to UC Davis in Big West play on Saturday night at Les Murakami Stadium.



Hawaiʻi (12-17, 2-3 BWC) scored two runs in the ninth inning versus UC Davis (10-13, 3-2 BWC) and had the tying run at the plate before falling to the Aggies.



UC Davis' starting pitcher Jake Spillane tossed 8.2 innings, allowing three runs on eight hits. Steve Ouellette recorded the final out to earn the save for the Aggies.



The Rainbow Warriors utilized six pitchers on the night with Cade Smith starting and going 2.2 innings, allowing one hit with two strikeouts before exiting after taking a come-backer to his right leg.

Out of the bullpen, Li'i Pontes took the loss in 1.2 innings with three earned runs on three hits. Calvin Turchin went the longest out of the pen, tossing 2.0 innings with two strikeouts and one run on two hits.



Hawaiʻi's offense wasted no time getting started, picking up a first inning run for a 1-0 lead. Leadoff hitter Scotty Scott knocked a double to left center to start the game. A groundout by Maaki Yamazaki and an RBI groundout from Alex Baeza scored Scott from third.



UC Davis leveled the scoring with a single run in the fourth and went on to take the lead at 4-1 with three runs in the fifth.



The Aggies tacked on two more runs in the eighth to make it 6-1.



UH threatened with runners on first and second in the bottom of the eighth, but Spillane got out of the inning with a double play.



In the ninth, Brennen Hancock drove in a run with an RBI single to right field to score Baeza. Later in the frame, Dallas Duarte picked up an RBI on a single to center to plate Hancock to make it 6-3, before UC Davis shut the door on UH's comeback.

Hancock went 2-for-4 on the night to extend his hitting streak to seven games. It was Hancock's third-consecutive game with two hits.



The series finale between Hawaiʻi and UC Davis is set for Sunday, April 7 at 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.