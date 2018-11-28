Rainbow Warriors wrap up California road trip at UCLA on Wednesday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The University of Hawaii men's basketball team will hit the court in one of the storied venues in college basketball on Wednesday, as the Rainbow Warriors will close out a four game California road trip at UCLA's Pauley Pavillion.

The Rainbow Warriors will be meeting the Bruins for just the second time in program history with the first meeting coming 18-years ago in a 20-point loss in Los Angeles.

The 'Bows went 3-1 in their season opening four game homestand and secured a Pac-12 win away from home last week. UH beat Utah in the opening round of the Wooden Legacy in Orange County. Since that victory though, the Rainbows dropped back-to-back games to finish fourth in the tournament, with double-digit losses to Seton Hall and Fresno State.

Hawai'i (4-3, 0-0 Big West) vs. UCLA (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12)

When: Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018

Time: 6:00 p.m. PT/4:00 p.m. HT

Where: Pauley Pavilion (13,800) - Los Angeles, Calif.

Television: Pac-12 Network. J.B. Long (pxp) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst).

Streaming Video: Pac-12.com/live

Radio: Live on ESPN 1420 AM. Neighbor islands can listen live on KNUI on Maui, KPUA on the Big Island, KTOH on Kaua'i, and KNWJ in Pago Pago, American Samoa.

Audio Webcast: ESPN1420am.com/Sideline Hawai'i App.

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Coaches: Eran Ganot is in his fourth season at UH (63-38). Steve Alford is in his sixth season at UCLA (121-59) and 28th season overall (584-294).

Series Information: UCLA leads, 1-0.



Game Notes