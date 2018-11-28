Rainbow Warriors wrap up California road trip at UCLA on Wednesday
The University of Hawaii men's basketball team will hit the court in one of the storied venues in college basketball on Wednesday, as the Rainbow Warriors will close out a four game California road trip at UCLA's Pauley Pavillion.
The Rainbow Warriors will be meeting the Bruins for just the second time in program history with the first meeting coming 18-years ago in a 20-point loss in Los Angeles.
The 'Bows went 3-1 in their season opening four game homestand and secured a Pac-12 win away from home last week. UH beat Utah in the opening round of the Wooden Legacy in Orange County. Since that victory though, the Rainbows dropped back-to-back games to finish fourth in the tournament, with double-digit losses to Seton Hall and Fresno State.
Hawai'i (4-3, 0-0 Big West) vs. UCLA (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12)
When: Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018
Time: 6:00 p.m. PT/4:00 p.m. HT
Where: Pauley Pavilion (13,800) - Los Angeles, Calif.
Television: Pac-12 Network. J.B. Long (pxp) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst).
Streaming Video: Pac-12.com/live
Radio: Live on ESPN 1420 AM. Neighbor islands can listen live on KNUI on Maui, KPUA on the Big Island, KTOH on Kaua'i, and KNWJ in Pago Pago, American Samoa.
Audio Webcast: ESPN1420am.com/Sideline Hawai'i App.
Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com
Coaches: Eran Ganot is in his fourth season at UH (63-38). Steve Alford is in his sixth season at UCLA (121-59) and 28th season overall (584-294).
Series Information: UCLA leads, 1-0.
Game Notes
- UH plays its fourth straight game on the mainland after competing in the Wooden Legacy in Fullerton, Calif. This will be the team's first true road game of the year.
- UH is coming off a fourth-place finish in the Wooden Legacy, with a win over Utah and losses to Seton Hall and Fresno State.
- This will be just the second all-time meeting between the teams and the first in 18 years. The Bruins won the first meeting, 84-64, in Los Angeles, on Dec. 9, 2000.
- UH's first seven games have all been decided by double-digits.
- The 'Bows sport a balanced attack with four players averaging double-digit points, led by senior forward Jack Purchase (12.4 ppg).
- UH is 136 in the first-ever NCAA NET rankings (Nov. 26).
- UH has dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season after falling to Seton Hall and Fresno State in the Wooden Legacy.
- UH had five different players score in double-figures vs. Fresno State, however it marked the first time under Eran Ganot that UH has lost in such a scenario (10-1).
- UH is averaging 86.8 ppg and 50% shooting in its four wins, and just 56.3 ppg and 40% shooting in its three losses.
- UH leads Big West teams in 3FG per game (8.6), assist/turnover ratio (1.3), and fewest turnovers per game (11.1).
- UH has scored 90 points twice in its first five games (Humboldt State & Utah). UH did not hit the 90-point mark at all last year.
- Following the UCLA game, UH will return home to play seven straight home games, beginning with a meeting versus sister school UH Hilo on Saturday, December 8.
