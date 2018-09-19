Rainbow Warriors return to Aloha Stadium hosting Duquesne on Homecoming

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. John Ursua

The University of Hawaii football team will return to Aloha Stadium this Saturday as the Rainbow Warriors will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season, playing host to FCS member Duquesne.

The Warriors are off to the program's first 3-1 start since 2002.

Last season, UH snapped a five-game Homecoming losing streak with a 37-26 victory over San Jose State.

Hawai'i (3-1) vs. Duquesne (3-1)

When: Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018

Time: 6:00 p.m. HT

Where: Honolulu, O'ahu

Stadium: Aloha Stadium (50,000)

Television: Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Robert Kekaula (play-by-play), Rich Miano (analyst), and Scott Robbs (sidelines).

Radio: ESPN 1420 AM. Bobby Curran (play-by-play), John Veneri (analyst), Mark Veneri (sideline). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman hosts the "Countdown To Kickoff" at 4:00 p.m. HT. KNUI (Maui), KPUA (Hawai'i Island), and KTOH (Kaua'i).

Video Streaming: Distributed outside the state of Hawai'i via the Mountain West Network through the MW's digital media partner Stadium on www.WatchStadium.com

Audio Streaming: ESPN1420am.com/Sideline Hawaii app

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Series Information: First meeting

Promotions: The new members of the 2018 UH Sports Circle of Honor will be honored during the first timeout of the first quarter. Saturday's contest is a "Green Out" and fans are encouraged to wear UH-branded green apparel.



Game Notes:

This year's Homecoming Game marks the earliest in school history. UH's all-time record in Homecoming Games is 38-29-1.

During the game, the UH Sports Circle of Honor Class of 2018 will be introduced. The class consists of the 2007 Warrior Football team, legendary football and baseball standout James "Skippy" Dyer, women's volleyball All-American Kanani Danielson, and former UH letterman and coach and television executive Rick Blangiardi.

This year marks the first non-conference Homecoming opponent since 1997 (Northeast Louisiana) and just the sixth non-conference opponent since 1979. During that span, UH has never faced an FCS or lower division opponent.

UH has won its last 15 games against FCS teams dating back to 2001. UH's last loss to an FCS team was the 2000 season opener to Portland State, 45-20.

UH is coming off its lowest scoring and offensive output of the season in a 28-21 loss to Army in West Point, N.Y., last week. The Warriors generated only 362 yards of total offense and trailed for the first time all season.

Duquesne improved to 3-1 following a 31-26 home win over Dayton, its third consecutive win after a season-opening 63-15 loss to UMass.

UH ranks in the Top 10 nationally in passing (6th, 373.5 ypg), turnovers lost (7th, 2), passing efficiency (9th, 190.3), and blocked kicks (5th, 2). Quarterback Cole McDonald is the nation's leader in passing yards (1,486), passing TDs (15), and points responsible for (104) while slot receiver John Ursua is No. 1 in receiving yards (546), receiving TDs (7), and total touchdowns (8).

McDonald and former QB Timmy Chang are the only quarterbacks in program history to open a season with four 300+ yard games.

McDonald has not thrown an interception in 152 career attempts and 143 attempts this season. The school record for consecutive pass attempts without an interception in a single-season is 182 by Colt Brennan in 2006.

Linebacker Jahlani Tavai, who had a career-high 15 tackles last week against Army, now has 344 career tackles and needs just four tackles to pass David Dworsky (348) for third all-time at UH.

UH did not commit a turnover for the second straight game and has only two turnovers all season. The Warriors have scored on their opening possession in all four games and have taken the first lead of the game each time.