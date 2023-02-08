The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (17-7, 8-4 Big West) looks to keep pace in the Big West race when it hosts a pair of games this week, beginning with a meeting versus UC San Diego (8-16, 3-9) on Thursday, Feb. 9. Tipoff is 7:00 p.m. at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
The Rainbow Warriors sit in a three-way tie for third in the Big West standings and are just a 1.5 games behind first-place UC Santa Barbara.. If you’re attending Thursday’ game, please be sure to visit the Game Day information page, which includes important information regarding, digital ticketing, parking, clear bag policy, and more.
|GAME 25: Hawai’i (17-7, 8-4 Big West) vs. UC San Diego (8-16, 3-9 Big West)
|Opponent | Date | Time
|UC San Diego | Thursday, Feb. 9 | 7 p.m. HT
|Location
|Honolulu, O’ahu – SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|Television
|Spectrum Sports – Ch. 12 [SD] and 1012 [HD]
|Live Stream
|ESPN+ (Blacked out in Hawai’i)
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App
|Live Stats
|StatBroadcast.com
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i
|Social Media
|Tickets
PROMOTIONSHawaiian Financial Federal Credit Union is the sponsor on Thursday and will distribute water bottles to the first 1,000 fans (Gate A). Thursday is Special Olympics day and teams from Special Olympics Hawaii will compete at halftime. Fans are encouraged to wear Green on Thursday.Coca-Cola is the sponsor of Saturday and will award great prizes throughout the game. In celebration of Valentines Day (Feb. 14), the first 200 fans will receive carnations courtesy of Watanabe Floral. Fans are encouraged to wear Green to identify if you are taken or White to identify if you are single and be eligible to participate in the “Date Night” contest at halftime. There will be an autograph session with the Rainbow Warrior basketball team following Saturday’s game at Gate B. The first 300 fans at each Big West Conference home game will receive a set of Rainbow Warrior trading cards, courtesy of Waikiki Malia by OUTRIGGER.
HEAD COACH ERAN GANOTOverall record: 134-86 (9th season)
At Hawai’i: 131-84 (8th season)
ALL-TIME RECORD vs. UC SAN DIEGOOverall: UH leads, 5-0
In Honolulu: UH leads, 3-0
In La Jolla: UH leads, 2-0
Streak: UH, 5
‘BOW BITS
- The Rainbow Warriors are coming off a road split with a double-digit loss to UC Davis, followed by a double-digit win at Cal Poly.
- Kamaka Hepa poured in 29 points at Cal Poly and is averaging 19.3 ppg the last three contests.
- The Tritons have lost three straight and four of its last five with two losses in overtime.
- In the first meeting between the teams in La Jolla, UH defeated UCSD, 62-49 on Jan. 5 behind Bernardo da Silva’s 20 points.
- Bryce Pope leads UCSD and is third in the Big West in scoring at 18.4 points per game. Pope scored 16 points in the first meeting.
- All three of UCSD’s league wins have come on the road.
- UH has won nine of its last 10 home games.
- In the last four games, UH has shot 85 percent from the line (68-of-80). That includes UH’s last game in which the ‘Bows drained 23-of-24 attempts in a 13-point road win at Cal Poly.
- Following its game versus UC San Diego, UH will host Cal State Fullerton on Saturday.