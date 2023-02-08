The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (17-7, 8-4 Big West) looks to keep pace in the Big West race when it hosts a pair of games this week, beginning with a meeting versus UC San Diego (8-16, 3-9) on Thursday, Feb. 9. Tipoff is 7:00 p.m. at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors sit in a three-way tie for third in the Big West standings and are just a 1.5 games behind first-place UC Santa Barbara.. If you’re attending Thursday’ game, please be sure to visit the Game Day information page, which includes important information regarding, digital ticketing, parking, clear bag policy, and more.

GAME 25: Hawai’i (17-7, 8-4 Big West) vs. UC San Diego (8-16, 3-9 Big West) Opponent | Date | Time UC San Diego | Thursday, Feb. 9 | 7 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, O’ahu – SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Television Spectrum Sports – Ch. 12 [SD] and 1012 [HD] Live Stream ESPN+ (Blacked out in Hawai’i) Radio ESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App Live Stats StatBroadcast.com Game Notes Hawai’i Social Media @HawaiiMBB | #HawaiiMBB | @HawaiiBasketball | Facebook Tickets ETicketHawaii.com

PROMOTIONSHawaiian Financial Federal Credit Union is the sponsor on Thursday and will distribute water bottles to the first 1,000 fans (Gate A). Thursday is Special Olympics day and teams from Special Olympics Hawaii will compete at halftime. Fans are encouraged to wear Green on Thursday.Coca-Cola is the sponsor of Saturday and will award great prizes throughout the game. In celebration of Valentines Day (Feb. 14), the first 200 fans will receive carnations courtesy of Watanabe Floral. Fans are encouraged to wear Green to identify if you are taken or White to identify if you are single and be eligible to participate in the “Date Night” contest at halftime. There will be an autograph session with the Rainbow Warrior basketball team following Saturday’s game at Gate B. The first 300 fans at each Big West Conference home game will receive a set of Rainbow Warrior trading cards, courtesy of Waikiki Malia by OUTRIGGER.

HEAD COACH ERAN GANOTOverall record: 134-86 (9th season)

At Hawai’i: 131-84 (8th season)

ALL-TIME RECORD vs. UC SAN DIEGOOverall: UH leads, 5-0

In Honolulu: UH leads, 3-0

In La Jolla: UH leads, 2-0

Streak: UH, 5

‘BOW BITS