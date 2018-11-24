Rainbow Warriors prepare for San Diego State in regular season's last game

The University of Hawaii is on the road for the last time this regular season. They visit San Diego State on Saturday. It could be argued that the game is a meeting of two teams going in opposite directions.

The Rainbow Warriors are coming off an important fourth quarter comeback win last week to secure bowl eligibility. The Aztecs have lost two straight games and fallen to 4-3 in the Mountain West.

SDSU's gameplan will be to run the ball on Hawaii.

"I told them that before practice," said Rainbow Warriors head coach Nick Rolovich. "I think they understand that. We know what San Diego wants to do. Rocky's... doesn't keep secrets about how he wants to run an offense. He wants to run the ball and take their shots... play action. I think he's got a little juice out of the wide receiver who had a couple big catches against Fresno. If you're lining up against Rocky Long you better be ready to stop the run and you better be ready to get all types of pressures.">

Kickoff is slated for 5:30pm. It cane be seen on television on ESPNU.