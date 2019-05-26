Rainbow Warriors lose last game of the season, finish 20-30

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ethan Lopez

LONG BEACH, Calif. – The University of Hawai'i baseball team's 2019 season came to a close with a 9-4 defeat at the hands of Long Beach State on the road on Saturday at Blair Field.



UH finishes the season with a 20-30 overall record and an 8-16 mark in Big West play.



On the day, the Rainbow Warriors could not overcome the strong hitting performance of the Dirtbags (14-41, 8-16 Big West), who racked up nine runs on 15 hits.



Playing his final collegiate game, UH senior Ethan Lopez put together a 2-for-4 performance at the plate with a triple and two RBIs. Redshirt sophomore Daylen Calicdan also picked up two hits and a run scored as part of a 2-for-4 day.



Hawai'i scored first on an RBI single from Lopez to plate fellow senior Maaki Yamazaki in the top of the first.



After Long Beach State put up three runs of their own in the first, the Rainbow Warriors leveled the scoring at 3-3 in the second when Dallas Duarte reached home on a wild pitch, and Daylen Calicdan scored on an error.



Two more runs from the Dirtbags in the bottom of the second were followed by Lopez's RBI triple in the top of the third to put the score at 5-4 in favor of the home side. Long Beach State took control of the game with three runs in the fourth and one more in the sixth to make it 9-4.



The 'Bows compiled nine hits on the day courtesy of seven different batters.



Logan Pouelsen got the start and took the loss on the mound, going 1.1 innings and yielding five runs (two earned) on five hits.



In his final UH game, senior Kash Koltermann tossed 1.2 innings with Li'i Pontes and Jeremy Wu-Yelland also making appearances out of the bullpen in the middle innings.



Redshirt junior closer Dylan Thomas capped the game by pitching a scoreless eighth for the 'Bows.