Rainbow Warriors get set to face second option offense of the year in Army

The University of Hawaii football team will be playing Army for the first time since 2013 tomorrow. But the offensive scheme UH will be facing is one they've prepared for frequently.

Both the Rainbow Warriors and the Black Knights are coming off wins last week. But it was two weeks ago that UH faced Navy and the option offense. That's what Army runs, too. So, the Hawaii defense will be familiar with some of what they see.

"We just faced them (the option) two weeks ago so we already have our game plan," said junior defensive back Kalen Hicks. "So it's kind of just refreshing your memory so, definitely feel comfortable. But still you have to execute on the field. Definitely excited. Just got to keep your eye discipline, alignment, assignment, technique and effort. That's all it is with this offense so you just got to stay locked in, stay tuned in at all times and don't fall asleep."

"You've seen it but you've also got stuff on tape," remarked head coach Nick Rolovich. "You know, you've got guys that that's what they do for a living. It's called the option because they've got plenty of things they can do to you. So it poses another issue for our defense as far as schematics, as far as how they plan. You do the same thing they're going to find and answer. They're a physical, disciplined, hard nosed team. That's a credit to coach Monk. These guys are winning games. They're tweaking offenses. They're making things even harder than just the triple option. And that's a credit to him, their staff, the players, you know, the way they play the football game is right."

Fans, make sure you have your coffee ready. The 'Bows kick off tomorrow at 6:00am Hawaii time.