Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens conference schedule on the road this week

The University of Hawai'i women's volleyball team hits the road for their first roadtrip of the season as they open their Big West Conference season. The Rainbow Wahine fell twice to No. 12 Oregon this past weekend to drop their overall record to 4-5.

UH was swept in the first match vs. the Ducks, but in the second match, UH battled and forced a fifth set. In that final game against Oregon, UH had three players with double-digit kills and five players in double-figures in digs as UH combined for 93 total digs--which was the most since UH had 104 versus UC Irvine on Oct. 31, 2014.



Last week the 'Bows were led by McKenna Granato who recorded 23 kills, averaging 2.88 per set. Setter/outside hitter Norene Iosia recorded her second career triple-double while Natasha Burns hit both the 200 career kill and 100 career block milestones.



Overall, Granato leads UH with 115 total kills with 3.48 kills per set and 124.0 points. She is second on the team with six service aces and third with 84 digs. Iosia has stepped up in her dual position role and leads UH with 10 service aces. She is second on the team with 76 kills, 149 assists and 100 digs plus she is third with 16 blocks.



Senior libero Reyn "Tita" Akiu contineus to lead UH with 164 digs while former high school teammate Faith Ma'afala leads the Raibnow Wahine with 235 assists in UH's 6-2 offense.



Hawai'i Rainbow Wahine (4-5, 0-0 Big West) vs. UC Davis Aggies (8-4, 0-0 Big West)

DATE: Friday, Sept. 21

TIME: 4:00 p.m. HT

SITE: The Pavilion - Davis, Calif.

STREAMING VIDEO: UH's match at UC Davis can be watched online at BigWest.tv or link through ucdavisaggies.com.

RADIO: Friday's match will be aired on NBC Sports Radio AM 1500, with Tiff Wells handling the play-by-play.

AUDIO WEBCAST: Listen live online at www.nbcsportsradiohawaii.com or through the "Sideline Hawaii" app

LIVE STATS: Livestats for Friday's match will be available at ucdavisaggies.com.

TICKETS: Tickets can be purchased online at ucdavisaggies.com.

SERIES HISTORY: UH holds a 11-1 record against the Aggies. Last year UH won both matches vs. the Aggies.



Hawai'i Rainbow Wahine (4-5, 0-0 Big West) vs. UC Irvine Anteaters (6-6, 0-0 Big West)

DATE: Sunday, Sept. 23

TIME: 12:00 p.m. HT

SITE: Bren Events Center - Irvine, Calif.

STREAMING VIDEO: UH's match at UC Irvine will be broadcast on ESPN3 with Sam Farber handling the play-by-play with Brian Gimmillaro as color analyst and sideline reporter Olivia Phelps.

RADIO: ESPN 1420 am will air Sunday's match at UC Irvine with Tiff Wells handling the play-by-play.

AUDIO WEBCAST: Listen live online at www.espn1420am.com or through the "Sideline Hawaii" app

LIVE STATS: Livestats for UC Irvine match will be available at UCIrvineSports.com

TICKETS: Tickets can be purchased through UCI's website, www.ucirvinesports.com

SERIES HISTORY: UH holds a 38-0 record against the Anteaters.