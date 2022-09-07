The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (2-4, 0-0 Big West) continues its four-week homestand hosting two matches against Southern California in the Hawaiian Airlines Volleyball Series. Just as in 2021, the two storied programs will face each other in back-to-back matches beginning on Friday, Sept. 9 and ending on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Both matches are slated to start at 7:00 p.m. in the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
“Wahine on the Rise – Field Day” will be held on Sept. 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex. The events are free to the general public and feature interactive activities with Rainbow Wahine teams, food and beverage options, DJ music, and an opportunity to receive free tickets to the Rainbow Wahine volleyball game against USC that night (Sept. 10).
HAWAI’I VS. SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (2-4, 0-0 PAC-12)Overall record: UH leads 24-19
Streak: USC, won 1
Head Coach: Brad Keller (Third season)
- Last year, Hawai’i and USC faced off in a two-match series as well. The ‘Bows won the first match in four (25-17, 11-25, 25-21, 25-20) and the Trojans took the second match in four (25-21, 16-25, 22-25, -23-25).
- Last season, Annika de Goede in the two matches put down 19 kills–including a team-high 11 kills and three blocks in the series finale, while Amber Igiede recorded eight kills and four blocks in the loss.
HEAD COACH ROBYN AH MOW
Overall record: 88-33 (Fifth season)
At Hawai’i: Same
Big West: 60-8 (Fifth Season)
UH head coach Robyn Ah Mow enters her fifth season (sixth overall – BWC did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19). Overall she has an 88-33 record and a 60-8 mark in the Big West Conference. She was voted BWC Coach of the Year the last two seasons (Co-Head Coach in 2019) and was named the 2019 AVCA Pacific North All-Region Coach of the Year. The two-time first team AVCA All-American and three time Olympian setter took over the program following legendary head coach Dave Shoji. Ah Mow has led her alma mater to back-to-back Big West titles. Last year, the ‘Bows upset SEC runner-up, No. 24 Mississippi State in the NCAA First Round (in Seattle, Wash.) in a five set thriller, 17-25, 25-14, 25-13, 21-25, 15-11. Ah Mow led UH to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments, extending UH’s streak to 28-straight and 39 overall NCAA appearances
LAST TIME OUT…
- The Rainbow Wahine went 2-1 in last week’s Outrigger Volleyball Challenge with wins over Texas State and West Virginia. But UH fell in a five-set heartbreaker to No. 23 UCLA.
- For their efforts on the court, UH’s Amber Igiede earned Big West Defensive Player of the Week honors and Caylen Alexander was tabbed the BWC’s Freshman of the Week. Igiede was a dominant force at the net both on offense and defense. On offense, she led UH with 47 kills (4.27 k/set) and a .449 hitting percentage while on defense she patrolled the net amassing 23.0 total blocks (2.09 blk/set). Against Texas State, she tied her career-high with 20 kills and against UCLA she tied her career-high with 10 blocks. It marked Igiede’s second Defensive Player of the Week award and her fourth conference weekly honor overall. Alexander recorded 31 kills, 18 digs, three blocks and two service aces this past week. Against UCLA, she put down a match-high 18 kills and 11 digs—both career-highs for the native of Alpharetta, Ga.. Overall, she is third on the team with 53 kills and leads UH with seven service aces, serving up at least one in five of Hawai’i’s six matches this year.
NEWS & NOTES
- High-powered Preseason Schedule Continues – Although USC dropped out of the AVCA Coaches’ Poll this week, five of the seven teams that the Rainbow Wahine will face this preseason, have either been ranked or receiving votes in the Top 25. Last week UH took on No. 6 Pitt and No. 25 San Diego. This past week the ‘Bows battled Texas State, who received votes for the first two weeks, and No. 23 UCLA. Hawai’i entered the season receiving votes as well, but dropped out this week.
- Igiede Fuels Offense and Defense – Junior middle blocker Amber Igiede has been a force in the middle this season. She leads UH with 78 kills, a 3.55 k/s average, a .406 hitting percentage, 29.0 total blocks (including nine solo), and 101.0 points. Since being held blockless in the season opener at Texas A&M for the first time in her career, Igiede has posted at least two blocks in every match thus far–most recently she tied her career-high with 10 blocks.
- Alexander Proving her Mettle – Overall, freshman pin-hitter Caylen Alexander is third on the team with 53 kills and second on the squad with a .232 hitting percentage. She has had at least one service ace in all but one match and leads UH with seven service aces overall.
- Westerberg holding down the middle – The Swiss army knife of the front row, Tiffany Westerberg has made the adjustment back into the middle after spending time on the left and the right as a sophomore. This season she has recorded 42 kills and 13 blocks. She put down a career-high 12 kills and was in on three blocks in the season opener at Texas A&M.
- Ikenaga Directing Back-Row – Returning starting libero, sophomore Tayli Ikenaga leads Hawai’i with 71 digs (3.23 p/s). She has recorded double-digit digs in four of UH’s six matches–including a season high 17 twice (at Texas A&M and against Texas State this past week).
- Akana Finishes Tourney Strong – Against UCLA, outside hitter Braelyn Akana tied her career-high with 11 kills and hit a team-best .304 in the five-set loss. She also was in on four blocks against the Bruins. Overall, the junior from Hau’ula, O’ahu has 33 kills (1.57 p/s) and 12 blocks.
- Picked to Finish First in Big West – On Monday, the Big West’s Preseason Coaches’ Poll was released and Hawai’i was voted to finish first, edging out conference rival UC Santa Barbara. UH received six first-place votes from the 11 conference head coaches for 96 points. The Gauchos garnered five first place votes and tallied a total of 94 points. Cal Poly came in third with 79 points and Long Beach State tallied 75. In the 10 seasons since rejoining the Big West in 2012 (the BWC did not play in 2020), UH has been voted to finish first eight times—including the last two and has won the BWC crown in four of the last six seasons.
- Igiede, Lang Selected To Big West Preseason Team – Hawaii’s two returning all-Big West first team players—Amber Igiede and Kate Lang—both were selected to the Big West Preseason Team as voted on by the head coaches. Igiede, a 6-3 junior middle blocker, led the ‘Bows and finished fourth in the Big West with 316 kills and a .388 hitting percentage while coming in third with 135 total blocks. She also recorded 113 digs and was one of two Rainbow Wahine to start all 30 matches. Lang, UH’s sophomore setter, concluded 2021 atop the Big West rankings with 10.36 assists per set. Lang dished out 901 total assists and finished the year with 12 double-doubles while recording 50+ assists on three occasions.