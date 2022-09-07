The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (2-4, 0-0 Big West) continues its four-week homestand hosting two matches against Southern California in the Hawaiian Airlines Volleyball Series. Just as in 2021, the two storied programs will face each other in back-to-back matches beginning on Friday, Sept. 9 and ending on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Both matches are slated to start at 7:00 p.m. in the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Date | Time | Opponent Friday, Sept. 9 | 7:00 p.m. | Hawai’i vs. Southern California

Saturday, Sept. 10 | 7:00 p.m. | Hawai’i vs. Southern California Location SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center – Honolulu, O’ahu Promotions Match-sponsor Hawa iian Airlines will award 30,000 Hawaiian Miles and distribute roster cards each night.

"Wahine on the Rise – Field Day" will be held on Sept. 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex. The events are free to the general public and feature interactive activities with Rainbow Wahine teams, food and beverage options, DJ music, and an opportunity to receive free tickets to the Rainbow Wahine volleyball game against USC that night (Sept. 10). Game Day Information SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Game Day Information page Game Day Rosters CLICK HERE Television Spectrum OC16 – Ch. 16 (SD) or Ch. 1016 (HD) | Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Chris McLachlin (color analyst) Live Stream ESPN+ (Blacked out in Hawai'i) Radio ESPN Honolulu – 1420 AM / 92.7 FM | Tiff Wells (play-by-play) Live Audio Stream ESPNHonolulu.com | Sideline Hawaii App Live Stats HawaiiAthletics.com Game Notes Hawai'i (PDF) | Southern California

HAWAI’I VS. SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (2-4, 0-0 PAC-12)Overall record: UH leads 24-19

Streak: USC, won 1

Head Coach: Brad Keller (Third season)

Last year, Hawai’i and USC faced off in a two-match series as well. The ‘Bows won the first match in four (25-17, 11-25, 25-21, 25-20) and the Trojans took the second match in four (25-21, 16-25, 22-25, -23-25).

Last season, Annika de Goede in the two matches put down 19 kills–including a team-high 11 kills and three blocks in the series finale, while Amber Igiede recorded eight kills and four blocks in the loss.

HEAD COACH ROBYN AH MOW

Overall record: 88-33 (Fifth season)

At Hawai’i: Same

Big West: 60-8 (Fifth Season)

UH head coach Robyn Ah Mow enters her fifth season (sixth overall – BWC did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19). Overall she has an 88-33 record and a 60-8 mark in the Big West Conference. She was voted BWC Coach of the Year the last two seasons (Co-Head Coach in 2019) and was named the 2019 AVCA Pacific North All-Region Coach of the Year. The two-time first team AVCA All-American and three time Olympian setter took over the program following legendary head coach Dave Shoji. Ah Mow has led her alma mater to back-to-back Big West titles. Last year, the ‘Bows upset SEC runner-up, No. 24 Mississippi State in the NCAA First Round (in Seattle, Wash.) in a five set thriller, 17-25, 25-14, 25-13, 21-25, 15-11. Ah Mow led UH to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments, extending UH’s streak to 28-straight and 39 overall NCAA appearances

LAST TIME OUT…

The Rainbow Wahine went 2-1 in last week’s Outrigger Volleyball Challenge with wins over Texas State and West Virginia. But UH fell in a five-set heartbreaker to No. 23 UCLA.

For their efforts on the court, UH’s Amber Igiede earned Big West Defensive Player of the Week honors and Caylen Alexander was tabbed the BWC’s Freshman of the Week. Igiede was a dominant force at the net both on offense and defense. On offense, she led UH with 47 kills (4.27 k/set) and a .449 hitting percentage while on defense she patrolled the net amassing 23.0 total blocks (2.09 blk/set). Against Texas State, she tied her career-high with 20 kills and against UCLA she tied her career-high with 10 blocks. It marked Igiede’s second Defensive Player of the Week award and her fourth conference weekly honor overall. Alexander recorded 31 kills, 18 digs, three blocks and two service aces this past week. Against UCLA, she put down a match-high 18 kills and 11 digs—both career-highs for the native of Alpharetta, Ga.. Overall, she is third on the team with 53 kills and leads UH with seven service aces, serving up at least one in five of Hawai’i’s six matches this year.

NEWS & NOTES