Rainbow Wahine Softball completes sweep at Cal Poly

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jennifer Iseri

The University of Hawai'i softball team (24-10, 4-1 Big West) shutout Cal Poly twice to sweep Saturday's doubleheader, 4-0 and 12-0 at Bob Janssen Field in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Hawai'i's two starting pitchers Izzy Dino and Brittany Hitchcock both fired complete game shutouts. Hawai'i head coach Bob Coolen is now just three wins away from recording his 1,000th win with the Rainbow Wahine.



Hawai'i 4, Cal Poly 0

Box Score (html)



Dino earned her first win in the Big West tossing her third complete-game shutout of the season, allowing seven hits with no walks and four strikeouts. It was Dino's first victory since defeating Niagara on March 13. She improved to 8-5 overall with her seventh complete game this season. Dino improved to 8-5 overall and 1-1 in the Big West.



The 'Bows got on the board first, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the third. Sissy Pantastico led the inning off, reaching safely on fielding error on CP's third baseman. After Brittnee Rossi was called "out of the box" on a bunt attempt, Nicole Lopez laid down a bunt single to the catcher to put runners at first and second. Later with two outs, Callee Heen ripped a single to left-centerfield to drive in Pantastico from second. Cheeks Ramos then laced a single up the middle to drive in Lopez from second to give UH an early 2-0 lead.



In the bottom of the fourth, the Mustangs threatened to score. UH got the first out when catcher Heather Cameron fired to Pantastico to gun out pinch-runner Sarah Wulff trying to steal second. Crimson Kaiser then hit a single to left-center and Sydney Jeffries reached on a fielding error at first to put runners at first and second. Both runners moved into scoring position on a groundout to short. But Dino then got the third out on a swinging strikeout to thwart the rally.



The Mustangs again had two runners on with one out in the fifth. But the 'Bows ended the rally on a fielder's choice from Dino to Lopez at third and a comebacker to preserve UH's 2-0 lead.



Hawai'i added two runs in the seventh. Pantastico reached first safely for the second time in the game on an error. Rossi then drew a walk. After a foul out to first, Alyssa Sojka battled at the plate with an 11-pitch at-bat that resulted in a single down the rightfield line to load the bases with just one out. Heen was then walked which pushed Pantastico across the plate. Later with two outs, Mikaela Gandia-Mak drove an RBI-single up the middle to score Rossi and give the 'Bows a 4-0 lead with half an inning to play.



For the Mustangs, Steffi Best suffered the loss, dropping her overall record to 2-18. She allowed four runs on eight hits with three walks and six strikeouts. All four runs were unearned. Cal Poly's leadoff hitter Noa Yakir led the Mustangs at the plate, going a perfect 4-for-4.



Hawai'i 12, Cal Poly 0 (5 innings)

Box Score (HTML)



UH's senior pitcher Hitchcock shut down the Mustangs' offense, holding them to just three hits. She did not allow a walk and did not record a strikeout in the outing. It marked Hitchcock's 13th complete game of the season and fifth shutout of the year. With her two outings this week, Hitchcock lowered her ERA to 1.87 overall while improving to 12-5 overall and 4-0 in conference.



Rossi led off the game with a double to the left-center gap. Later with two outs, Heen was intentionally walked to put runners at the corners. Ramos then drilled a bases-clearing double into the leftfield corner to drive in Rossi from third and Heen all the way from first for the quick 2-0 lead.



Hawai'i brought 14 batters to the plate and scored nine runs on eight hits in the top of the third to put the game out of reach. UH loaded the bases with no outs. With no where to put Heen, she punched a single through the rightside of the infield to drive in both Rossi and Lopez. Ramos followed with a single up the middle to score Sojka from third. The Mustangs then inserted reliever Krystyna Allman. She was able to get a flyout to left to start, but the 'Bows continued their offensive onslaught. Jennifer Iseri ripped a double to right-centerfield to drive in both Ramos and Heen. Veldman followed and kept things going with a single to right to score Iseri from second. Cal Poly got the second out on a fielder's choice from third to second. Later, Lopez continued the power surge with a two-RBI single to score both Rossi and Pantastico. Heen capped the scoring for the inning with an RBI single up the middle to drive in Lopez. UH led 11-0 after two-and-a-half innings of play.



The 'Bows added one run in the bottom of the fourth on a sacrifice fly hit by Madison Veldman which drove in Gandia-Mak to extend UH's lead to 12-0.



It marked UH's seventh mercy-rule win on the year. It is UH's first conference sweep since last year's sweep at home over Cal Poly on April 7.



The Rainbow Wahine return to Honolulu to host UC Santa Barbara. The two teams will play a single game on Friday April 12 at 6:00 pm. The team will have an Autograph Session immediately following Friday night's game. UH and UCSB will conclude the three-game series with a doubleheader on Saturday, April 13 at 2:00 p.m. Saturday is Military Day at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.