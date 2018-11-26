Rainbow Wahine selected as at-large, will play in 26th consecutive NCAA Tournament

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rainbow Wahine Volleyball

The streak continues.

The University of Hawaii women's volleyball team will make their 26th consecutive appearance in the NCAA National Championship tournament on Thursday, facing Baylor in the sub-regional hosted by the Oregon Ducks in Eugene, Oregon.

#HawaiiWVB is selected as an At-Large to NCAA Tournament and will open against #Baylor #GoBows @HawaiiWVB pic.twitter.com/cz8vuLYCAh — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) November 26, 2018

The Rainbow Wahine, who went 18-8 this season were selected as an at-large team and will face the Baylor Bears who finished second in the Big-12 Conference with a record of 19-8.

First serve between the Lady 'Bows and Bears will be at 2:30pm HST. No word on which television network or streaming service will provide the broadcast of the match.

Oregon, who are the 15-seed in the tourney will play New Mexico State in their first round matchup.

The top four seeds in the tourney were Stanford, Minnesota, Illinois and Brigham Young.



