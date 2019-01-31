Rainbow Wahine rally comes up short against UC Riverside

The University of Hawaii women's basketball team's hard fought comeback came up short in a 60-55 loss to UC Riverside on Thursday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Highlanders led behind Jannon Otto's 22-points led by as many as 20-points in the third quarter but after Hawaii (7-12, 3-3 Big West) turned up the heat defensively with a full-court press in the fourth quarter, UH got as close as three points in the final seconds.

Riding a 23-7 run in the final-frame Tia Kanoa had a chance at a deep-three with a second remaining but it was off the mark, leading to a UCR rebound and two succesful free-throws to close the game out.

"The one thing that I know being here seven years now is that what the fans want to see is fight. They want to see a team that steps up. They have some pride in what we're doing. I don't think we showed that in the first half, we definitely showed that in the second half though, and it's not that the girls don't want to have pride or they don't want to fight. I think sometimes we get frustrated and we struggle with adjustments," UH head coach Laura Beeman told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello after the game.

In defeat for the Rainbows, leah Salanoa had 17-points going 6-for-9 from the field with six rebounds.

"Riverside's length affected us a lot, particularly in that first quarter. We dug ourselves a big hole but I'm incredibly proud of the way they came back in the second half. Particularly the fourth quarter. We fight, we turn them over. We showed good fight, we turn them over. We left nine points on the board on free throws and that's going to be an ouch when we talk about that in the locker room, because we have been a good free throw team and that's an area where you have to hit your free throws particularly at home," added Beeman.



Both teams now move to 3-3 in the Big West Conference.

Hawaii will look to respond on Saturday against Cal Poly at 5;30pm at the Stan Sheriff Center.