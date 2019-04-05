Rainbow Wahine golfer Kaci Masuda carries a lovely tune to the course

As the University of Hawaii golf season approaches its final swing at the Big West Conference Tournament starting on April 15 in California, a homegrown Rainbow is hoping to find the perfect tune to close out her senior campaign.

Pearl City native and American Renaissance Academy graduate Kaci Masuda is preparing to make a run at becoming the first ever conference champion in program history.

Last year, she captured the Anuenue Spring Break Classic crown at Kapalua, marking as just the eighth individual title all-time for the Rainbows.

Helping her find that focus will be her love for music.

The singer and songwriter's first love is to sing and whether it's on the course, on social media or at private gatherings, it's a passion that might be the only thing that can out-drive her love for the game of golf.

"I've always kind of grew up just enjoying singing and playing piano and the drums and my brother is also musically talented, so I grew up playing music with him," Masuda told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

"It's just something I do on my free time to I guess keep my spirits up. Keep myself pushing forward. Even on the golf course I'm singing sometimes. It keeps me going."

When asked if the ultimate dream was playing professional golf while also having a music career, Masuda made it clear that although she loves being a Rainbow Wahine, music has her heart.

"I kind of like music a little bit more just because I've been doing it longer, but as I'm walking down the fairway, I really try to take my time and just kind of reflect back on all the good memories that I've had my past four years."

A big motivator for Masuda on the golf course is the thought of playing for much more than just herself, and the thought of soon ending her collegiate career does bring some emotion.

"I've loved her all my life and I wanted to represent the state of Hawaii. A lot of people who play sports here tend to go away and I wanted to put the spotlight on UH," added Masuda.

The Rainbow Wahine will te-off at the Big West Championship, April 15-17 in Moorpark, California.

To hear more of Kaci's music you can visit her music/art instagram page by clicking here.