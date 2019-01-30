Rainbow Wahine aims to extend win streak against UC Riverside & Cal Poly

The University of Hawaii women's basketball team returns to their homecourt this week with a pair of Big West Conference games at the Stan Sheriff Center starting on Wednesday night against UC Riverside.

The Rainbow Wahine are coming off one of its more successful weekends of conference play in recent memory by sweeping Cal Poly and UC Santa Barbara.

The sweep marks only the second time UH has done so against the Mustangs and Gauchos since joining the conference in 2012-13.

Senior guard Leah Salanoa and junior forward Makenna Woodfolk led the way scoring-wise for the 'Bows as they each recorded double-digits in the two wins.

It's still early in the conference season, but UH currently sits in a three-way tie for third place in the Big West standings at 3-2. UC Davis leads the pack at 5-1, their lone loss coming to UH on Jan. 12, followed by CSUN at No. 2 with a record of 4-2.

The three-way tie with UH consists of UC Irvine and Cal State Fullerton.

Saturday's 47-35 victory over UC Santa Barbara was one for the record books as it was the first time UH held an opponent to 35 points or less on the road in over 30 years. The last time was on Nov. 25, 1985, when head coach Bill Nepfel led the team to a 68-34 victory at Sonoma State. The 'Bows held the Gauchos to single-digit scoring in three of four quarters, forced 16 turnovers, and held the home squad to zero percent from beyond the arc at 0-for-16.

Hawai'i (7-11, 3-2), UC Riverside (8-11, 2-3)

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, 7:00 p.m. HT

WHERE: Stan Sheriff Center

TELEVISION: Spectrum Sports

RADIO: ESPN 1420 AM

VIDEO STREAMING: BigWest.TV

LIVE STATS: www.hawaiiathletics.com

TICKETS: Adult: $7.00, Senior Citizen: $5, Youth: Free

PROMOTIONS: Raising Cane's is the game sponsor on Wednesday and will award Free Cane's for a year during the promotional contest at halftime.



Hawai'i (7-11, 3-2), Cal Poly (4-13. 1-5)

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, 5:30 p.m. HT

WHERE: Stan Sheriff Center

TELEVISION: Spectrum Sports

RADIO: ESPN 1420 AM

VIDEO STREAMING: BigWest.tv

LIVE STATS: www.hawaiiathletics.com

TICKETS: Adult: $7.00, Senior Citizen: $5, Youth: Free, Federal Furloughed Employees: Free

PROMOTIONS: First Hawaiian Bank is the game sponsor on Saturday's Chinese New Years Celebration and will award great prizes throughout the game. Sign up for your chance to win at the sports marketing table at Gate A. Fans are encouraged to wear red, symbolizing the color of joy, blessing of happiness, and good fortune in celebration of the Chinese New Year. The Majestic Culture and the Arts Association invite fans for picture taking with the Lion Dance group from 4:30p.m. located on the concourse level (Ewa Side) of the Stan Sheriff Center and they will perform a traditional Lion Dance at halftime. Also on Saturday, a special Chinese New Year's themed food menu will be featured by Sodexo.