Rainbow Baseball picked to finish sixth in Big West Coaches Poll

In the annual Big West Preseason Coaches Poll, the University of Hawaiʻi baseball team was selected to finish sixth by the league's nine coaches, it was announced on Wednesday by the league office.

The Rainbow Warriors are coming off back-to-back winning seasons including a 27-24 record in 2018 and a sixth-place finish in the Big West.

UH head coach Mike Trapasso, now in his 18th season with the 'Bows, brings back four All-Big West performers from a year ago in Dylan Thomas (First Team), Maaki Yamazaki (First Team), Ethan Lopez (Second Team) and Adam Fogel (Honorable Mention). Hawaiʻi is the only Big West school to return two 2018 First Team All-Big West selections.

Reigning Big West Champion Cal State Fullerton received three first-place votes and was selected to defend its title by the league's coaches.

Hawaiʻi will host the Alumni Game on Feb. 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Les Murakami Stadium followed by the 17th annual Grand Slam Celebration on Feb. 10 at the Stan Sheriff Center. The 'Bows open the regular season at home versus Portland on Feb. 15 at 6:35 p.m.

Season tickets are available through the UH Ticket Office located at the Stan Sheriff Center (Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.), by calling (808) 944-2697 during business hours or online.

2019 Big West Baseball Coaches Poll

1. Cal State Fullerton (3) - 70

2. UC Irvine (4) - 67

3. Long Beach State (1) - 62

4. Cal Poly (1) - 60

5. UC Santa Barbara - 39

6. Hawaiʻi - 32

7. CSUN - 29

8. UC Davis - 19

9. UC Riverside - 17