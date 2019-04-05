Punahou grad Corpuz reaches inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur Final

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Punahou graduate Allisen Corpuz (USC) // Golf Channel

Punahou graduate and USC junior Allisen Corpuz has played her way into a historic round of golf this weekend at the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Corpuz, who was one of 72-players invited to the tournament at the famed August National Golf Club made the top-30 cut at 21st place through two-rounds. Corpuz is at +3 for the tournament after a second round even-par-72.

11-players were tied at +3 so a playoff took place at the 10th hole and Corpuz was one of the 10-players that moved on.

The first two rounds of the tournament was held at at Champions Retreat in nearby Evans, Georgia.

The final round on Saturday will move to the Augusta National Golf Club, the world-famous site of The Masters.

For the first time, the club once criticized for its lack of women members will host a women's tournament with Saturday's final.

Corpuz and the other golfers in the field will play a practice round on Friday at the famed course.

Championship Saturday will be televised on the Golf Channel starting at 4:00am HST.