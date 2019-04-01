Punahou-grad Allisen Corpuz to compete in the inaugural Augusta National Women's Am

Punahou School graduate golfer Allisen Corpuz will be competing at Augusta National. She is part of a select field of female golfers who will play in the first ever Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Corpuz is a junior on the USC golf team. Her position in the World Amateur Golf Rankings earned her the spot in the field of 72. She's 39th right now. Corpuz helped her team to the semifinals of the NCAA Championships last season and was named a WGCA All-American and an All-PAC-12 honorable mention.

The tournament starts this Wednesday. Only the final round will be played at Augusta National on Saturday - less than a week before The Masters. It's the first female championship ever played at Augusta.

"It's really awesome," said Corpuz. "This is the first event that they're putting on for women and obviously Augusta has such a long history with The Masters event. So it's really exciting to be part of the first tournament being hosted there for women."

"Me and my other two teammates that are playing at the event, we made a trip there at the end of January to look at the course and it was really amazing. It's just such an impressive golf course. It's perfect conditions. And there was basically no one out there except our group so it was basically like having the whole course to ourselves."

"The top thirty golfers from the first two rounds will advance to play at Augusta... but all will play a practice round before that on Friday. The first two rounds will be played at the Champions Retreat Golf Club - also in Augusta, Georgia.