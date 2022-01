Power hitting and U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau part of the initial 2022 Sony Open field

LAHAINA, HAWAII – JANUARY 06: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 06, 2022 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Sony Open of Hawai’i is the second leg of the PGA Tour’s Aloha Swing. It begins next week, January 10-16th. Players had till noon local time today to commit to the event, so the initial field has been released.

The power hitting 2020 U.S. Open champion Byrson DeChambeau will bring his game to Waialae Country Club. Kevin Na is set for his title defense on O’ahu.

Complete list as of 1/7:

Ancer, Abraham

Barjon, Paul

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Bryan, Wesley

Buckley, Hayden

Chappell, Kevin

Cink, Stewart

Conners, Corey

Cook, Austin

Creel, Joshua

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

DeChambeau, Bryson

Donald, Luke

Drewitt, Brett

Duncan, Tyler

English, Harris

Furyk, Jim

Garnett, Brice

Gay, Brian

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gooch, Talor

Grace, Branden

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Herbert, Lucas

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hoge, Tom

Horschel, Billy

Hoshino, Rikuya

Howell III, Charles

Huh, John

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Jones, Matt

Jung, Peter

Kanaya, Takumi

Kang, Sung

Kelly, Jerry

Kim, Chan

Kim, Si Woo

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kohles, Ben

Kokrak, Jason

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, K.H.

Leishman, Marc

Li, Haotong

Lipsky, David

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McDowell, Graeme

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

Na, Kevin

Nakajima, Keita

Norlander, Henrik

Novak, Andrew

Okamura, Garrett

Palmer, Ryan

Pendrith, Taylor

Perez, Pat

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Reeves, Seth

Riley, Davis

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Schenk, Adam

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smalley, Alex

Smith, Cameron

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Stanley, Kyle

Steele, Brendan

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Swafford, Hudson

Tarren, Callum

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Curtis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Uihlein, Peter

Uresti, Omar

van der Walt, Dawie

van Rooyen, Erik

Walker, Jimmy

Werenski, Richy

Whaley, Vince

Wolfe, Jared

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Cameron

ALTERNATES:

Hubbard, Mark

Knous, Jim

Hossler, Beau

Seiffert, Chase

Villegas, Camilo

Armour, Ryan

Taylor, Vaughn

Percy, Cameron

Hoag, Bo