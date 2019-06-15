Pisa Tinoisamoa returns to Hawaii, spreading message of Aloha with the LA Rams

Exactly two months away from the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game at Aloha Stadium, the reigning NFC champions kicked-off their summer long celebration of the community with the first of many charitable efforts in the islands.

The Rams began a busy weekend at Farrington High School on Friday morning, where former University of Hawaii linebacker and 2003 second-round draft pick of the Rams, Pisa Tinoisamoa represented the horns as the franchise gifted the Governors program with hundreds of cleats worn by the Rams.

“About a year ago the Rams had reached out saying, hey, we’re possible looking into having a game maybe out there in the islands and if we do, would you be interested in going and checking it out?, and for me it was a no-brainer. I love this place, it has a very special place in my heart, and to come back and be able to share the game I love, and give back to the game I love, easy money,” said Tinoisamoa.

“It’s been a long time, but it feels great. I love the energy. You can feel the Aloha and I missed it, so to be back now, to feel that energy again, I mean, I’ve just been smiling ever since I’ve been out here. Just because it’s such good memories back here on the island”

Tinoisamoa and Rams representatives also led discussions about the values of good character, the importance of goal setting, and the transferrable life skills that can be attained through sport and teamwork.

“The message I want to share is, you got to work for what you want,” said Tinoisamoa. “You got to make good choices. It’s nice to be a good football player and al that, but it’s even better to be a great human being”

The Rams will be hosting more events throughout the weekend. Below is information regarding the events.

7-on-7 Passing & Big Man Championships

Beginning on Friday, June 14 – Saturday, June 15 at Iolani School in Honolulu, the Rams will host their 7-on-7 Passing & Big Man Championships featuring 300 student-athletes from eight different public high schools across the Hawaiian Islands. The Championships will consist of pool play games, tournaments, skill stations and competitions. Safety John Johnson III and Tinoisamoa will make appearances throughout the Championships to support the local high school teams, provide tips and instruction to participants and lead group discussions.

Los Angeles Rams Cheer Camp

On Saturday, June 15 at 8:30 AM HST, Rams Cheerleaders will host 300 youth (grades K-12) for a Cheer Camp at Iolani School in Honolulu. During the camp, cheerleaders will lead youth participants in warm-up and stretching exercises as well as a choreographed dance routine. Following the session, Rams Cheerleaders will perform for the youth and spectators in attendance.

Rams Safety John Johnson III to Participate in Iconic Hawaiian Activities

To conclude the visit on Sunday, June 16, John Johnson III will participate in a variety of classic Hawaiian activities such as stand-up paddle boarding in Waikiki and an interactive culinary experience featuring local cuisine and craft cocktails utilizing seasonal ingredients native to the Islands.

Support for the Rams’ June visit is being provided by the Hawaii Tourism Authority in partnership with Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association (HLTA) and Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB). HLTA is working with the community to ensure the 300 students from the eight high schools statewide get the most from the weekend clinic and HVCB is working to ensure John Johnson III enjoys his downtime and experiences on the island.

The Rams-Cowboys preseason matchup on Saturday, August 17 will be the first NFL exhibition game played at Aloha Stadium on Oahu since 1976. To further connect with fans in Hawaii during the week leading up to the game, the Rams will bring its PLAY 60 Military Base Tour to the islands, host active service members and veterans to a team practice, visit schools, host youth football and cheer clinics, and attend community festivals.

About the Hawaii Tourism Authority

The Hawaii Tourism Authority is the State of Hawaii agency responsible for strategically managing its support of the tourism industry. Established in 1998 to support Hawaii’s leading industry and largest employer, HTA continually strives to help ensure tourism’s sustainability and the benefits it brings to residents and communities statewide. For more information about HTA, please visit www.hawaiitourismauthority.org. Follow updates about HTA on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(@HawaiiHTA) and its YouTube Channel.

About the Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams – Los Angeles’ original professional sports team – stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered three World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In 2018, the Los Angeles Rams won the NFC Title and appeared in their fourth Super Bowl. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to be a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The team currently hosts games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, with plans to move to a new world-class stadium at the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park, currently under construction in Inglewood, California, for the 2020 NFL season. For more information visit www.therams.com and follow the Rams’ social media channels.