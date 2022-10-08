HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 2022 VinFast IRONMAN® World Championship returned to the Big Island this month after a three-year hiatus, and for the first time in the event’s history, the competition took place over two days in Kailua-Kona.

More than 5,000 registered athletes from around the world participated in the triathlon. The event ended on Saturday with a historic win.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Norway celebrated its first victory at the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship.

“Gustav Iden swam with the lead pack, biked confidently, and ran a record-breaking 2:36:15 run to victory,” according to IRONMAN. “His race made history as he became the first Norwegian and male rookie to win the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship in the fastest time this race has ever seen, in 7:40:24.”

Participants prepare their equipment before the start of the Ironman World Championship Triathlon on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Age group athletes enter the water before the start of the swim race at the Ironman World Championship Triathlon on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Age group athletes are wait for the start of the swim race at the Ironman World Championship Triathlon on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Age group athletes start the swim portion of the Ironman World Championship Triathlon on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

The age group athletes start the swim portion of the Ironman World Championship Triathlon on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Fans watch the swim race at the Ironman World Championship Triathlon on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Age group athletes start the bike race at the Ironman World Championship Triathlon on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Onlookers watch the start the bike race at the Ironman World Championship Triathlon on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Age group athlete Sean MacLaurin, of the United States, gets cheered on by onlookers at the start of the bike race at the Ironman World Championship Triathlon on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Sam Laidlow, of France, rides into the transition area at the end of the cycling segment of the Ironman World Championship Triathlon on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Leon Chevalier, of France, runs uphill at the start of the marathon segment of the Ironman World Championship Triathlon on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Staff pour water on Kristian Blummenfelt, of Norway, after crossing the finish line in third place at the Ironman World Championship Triathlon on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Gustav Iden, of Norway, reacts after winning the Ironman World Championship Triathlon on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Sam Laidlow, of France, left, Gustav Iden, of Norway, center, and Kristian Blummenfelt, of Norway, stand on the winning podium after finishing the Ironman World Championship Triathlon on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Laidlow, Iden, and Blummenfelt finished in third, first and second place, respectively. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Another historical event took place with the women’s-only professional race. California resident Chelsea Sodaro, 33, became the first rookie in 15 years to win the event and the first American champion in over 25 years, according to IRONMAN.

“She put together a solid day, backing up a strong swim and bike with a courageous run to take the title in 8:33:46,” the organization said.

This year’s field of triathletes tackled the ROKA 2.4-mile ocean swim in Kailua Bay, followed by the FULGAZ 112-mile bike ride along the Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway from Kailua-Kona to the turnaround in Hawi, capped with a 26.2-mile HOKA run beginning on Ali’i Drive, before making their way to the Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaii Authority.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Athletes ended their long journey to the cheers of thousands of spectators as they crossed the historic Ali’i Drive finish line.