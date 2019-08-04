Photo Gallery: Warriors hold training camp practice at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii football team continued training camp on Saturday where for the second consecutive day the team loaded the buses and held practice off campus.

Exactly three weeks away from kickoff in their season opener against Arizona, the Rainbow Warriors hit up the turf of Aloha Stadium.

On Friday, the team practices at Saint Louis School due to expected wet weather conditions over the weekend. The final two practices of the week were moved to avoid damaging the grass practice field in soggy conditions. Typically, the team would just move across the street to the artificial turf of Ching Field, but that venue is currently unavailable as the track around the football field is being replaced.

KHON2 digital reporter and photographer Agatha Danglapin captured images of the team’s practice and Ren Clayton will provide a report from practice on the KHON2 News at six and ten.



