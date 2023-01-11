Sony Open

Site: Honolulu.

Course: Waialae CC. Yardage: 7,044. Par: 70.

Prize money: $7.9 million. Winner’s share: $1.442 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama.

FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power.

Last week: Jon Rahm won the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Notes: Nineteen of the 38 players who finished the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Maui are in the field. … The field has no one from the top 10 in the world, but four of the top 20 — Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Billy Horschel and Sungjae Im. … Hideki Matsuyama won his only tournament last year by hitting 3-wood to 3 feet for eagle to win a sudden-death playoff at the Sony Open. … The field includes Taiga Semikawa, who won two Japan Golf Tour events last fall as an amateur. … Jerry Kelly, who won the Sony Open in 2002, is playing on a sponsor exemption. He starts the PGA Tour Champions season next week on the Big Island. … Charles Howell III played the Sony Open for 22 consecutive years. He cannot play this year because the PGA Tour suspended him for joining the Saudi-funded LIV Golf league. … Kapalua head pro Michael Castillo won the Aloha Section to earn a spot in the Sony Open. He is the oldest player in the field at 60.

Tee Time for four players with Hawai’i ties:

Parker McLachlin – 7:20 am (RD 1) 12 pm (RD 2)

Brent Grant – 1:30 pm (RD 1) 8:50 am (RD 2)

Michael Castillo – 1:30 pm (RD 1) 8:50 am (RD 2)

Blaze Akana (A) – 1:40 pm (RD 1) 9 am (RD 2)

Next week: The American Express.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/