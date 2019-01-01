Pearl City’s Ray Cooper III loses in PFL Championship match

Pearl City’s Ray Cooper III saw his quest for the 2018 PFL welterweight title come up short in New York City on New Year’s Eve.

Cooper, who had knocked out each of his first four opponents in the Professional Fighters League tournament was unable to capture the grand prize of $1-million dollars after being upset by Russia’s Magomed Magomedkerimov.

The top seed in the tournament tapped out via second round guillotine choke at 2 minutes, 18 seconds, snapping Cooper’s four fight winning streak.

By finishing second in the tournament, Cooper did earn $200,000.

Magomedkerimov improves to 23-5 in his career, while Cooper falls to 17-6 with four of his losses coming by way of choke-submissions.