Parapunov selected as BWC Player of the Week for a fourth time this season

University of Hawai'i men's volleyball junior opposite Rado Parapunov earned his fourth Big West Conference Player of the Week award in the past five weeks after leading the Rainbow Warriors to a perfect road trip.



The Sofia, Bulgaria native averaged 4.89 kills per set, hitting .472 as UH went 3-0 last week with wins over Concordia-Irvine and UC San Diego to complete a 6-0 road trip. Parapunov has led the Warriors to a perfect 23-0 mark this season – all straight-set victories.



In the rematch with the Tritons, he notched 18 kills, hitting .640 (18-2-25). One night earlier, he had 11 kills and five blocks in the series opener with UCSD. Against Concordia-Irvine, the junior tallied 15 kills and a season-high six blocks.



For the week, Parapunov averaged 1.33 blocks per set.



This marks Parapunov's fourth Big West award this season and sixth of his career. On the year, he leads the nation in points per set (5.36) and ranks No. 3 in hitting percentage (.493), No. 6 in kills per set (4.28), and No. 7 in aces per set (0.51).



Parapunov and the Warriors will take their nation's-best 69-set win streak into a two-match Big West series against UC Santa Barbara this weekend at the Stan Sheriff Center.