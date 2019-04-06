Parapunov leads No.1 UH over No. 3 UCSB for 24th consecutive sweep

National Player of the Year front-runner Rado Parapunov dazzled with a match-high 20-kills as the top-ranked University of Hawaii men's volleyball team remained undefeated with a 25-18, 25-22, 25-16 sweep of UC Santa Barbara before nearly 7-thousand fans at the Stan Sheriff Center on Friday night.

The Rainbow Warriors improved to 24-0 on the season and extended their NCAA record consecutive set victories streak to 72 in the Big West Conference win.

Parapunov, a junior opposite hitter, hit .552 while also recording four digs and four service aces in the victory.

Stijn van Tilburg pitched in with nine kills as well.

The Gauchos were led by Punahou graduate Ryan Wilcox who had nine kills in the freshman outside hitter's collegiate debut at the Sheriff Center.

The two teams will face off once again on Saturday, which will be senior night for the Rainbow Warriors as setter Joe Worsley, hitters Brett Rosenmeier and van Tilburg, and middle Dalton Solbrig will be honored.

Saturday's match has been announced as a sell-out. The match will mark as the program's first sell out since 1997.