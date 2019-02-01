On 'Retro Night' Rainbow Warriors turn back Long Beach State Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Samuta Avea [ + - ] Video

Brock Stepteau scored 16 points, Eddie Stansberry had 14 and Hawaii pulled away from Long Beach State for a 74-57 win on Thursday night.



Zigmars Raimo added 11 points for the Rainbow Warriors (13-7, 4-2 Big West Conference).



Mason Riggins had a career-high 18 points for the 49ers (8-14, 2-4), who lost their fourth-straight. Deishuan Booker added 14, going 3 of 11 from the field and 8 of 11 from the foul line.



Long Beach had a 9-0 run to take an 11-2 lead but Hawaii tied the game at 15 on a 3 from Stansberry. Shortly after that the Rainbows scored nine straight to take the lead for good 24-17.



It was 36-28 at the half and the 49ers got within one five minutes into the second half but then Hawaii steadily pulled away. An 8-0 run with Drew Buggs scoring seven points pushed the lead back to 10. Long Beach finished the game going 3 for 15 from the field over the final 10 minutes.

Up next for the 'Bows will be UC Santa Barbara on Saturday, the two teams will enter the game tied for third in the Big West Conference.