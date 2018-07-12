Olympians Christenson & Shoji Brothers return to Hawaii to host volleyball clinic
Three members of the 2016 USA Men's Volleyball Olympic team will be hosting a special one-day volleyball clinic in Honolulu on July 16, 2018, at the Iolani Gym. Micah Christenson (Kamehameha '11 / USC '15), Kawika Shoji (Iolani '06 / Stanford '10), and Erik Shoji (Punahou '08 / Stanford '12) are members of the USA team recently captured the bronze medal in the new FIVB Volleyball Nations League and will return to the islands for the clinic open to students entering grades 8 through 12 with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Special Olympics Hawaii.
The clinic will be divided into two age groups and cost $60 per athlete. The first clinic will take place from 4:45 pm - 6:15 pm for students entering grades 8 and 9. The second clinic will immediately follow from 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm for students entering grade 10 through 12. Both clinics will be capped at 60 participants. Christenson, the Shojis, and other volleyball coaches from the community will be sharing instruction on setting, defense, lessons on leadership, and some of their experiences from around the world.
Those interested in attending the clinic can email their name, age and grade level to CSVBALLCAMP@gmail.com. Registration will remain open until registration space is filled.
"We are thrilled to spend an afternoon of our vacation in the gym with the next generation of Hawaii volleyball stars," Said Kawika Shoji. "Not only do we want them to learn from our experience but also want to give back to the larger Hawaii community and the Special Olympics Hawaii athletes."
"We have such an amazing group of volleyball athletes in our state. We want them to understand that they can make it to the highest level with the right amount of knowledge and work ethic," added Erik Shoji.
"I'm so excited to be back home and to have this opportunity to give back to the volleyball community in Hawaii that has supported us over the years," said Christenson. "We are honored that we get to use the platform of volleyball to invest in the next generation through this clinic and also to be able to spend some time training with our national team teammates here at home"
The three will also take part in a special training camp in Honolulu with fellow teammates on the USA Men's National team. Team practice will be open to the public on July 26 at 9 am at Iolani Gym with a question and answer session featuring athletes and coaches. Two Red and Blue Scrimmages have also been scheduled for July 27 at 7 pm at Kamehameha High School and on July 28 at 6 pm at Kalani High School. Tickets for both matches will be $10 and available for purchase at the door.
Micah Christenson was the starting setter for the 2016 U.S. Olympic Volleyball Team that won the bronze medal in Rio Brazil. Christenson joined the senior national team in 2013 and was named Best Server and Best Setter at the NORCECA Championship that year. He won a gold medal with the team at the 2014 FIVB World League. In 2015, Christenson helped the U.S. win the FIVB World Cup and was named Best Setter. He was a member of the 2009 and '10 Boys' Youth Teams and a member of the 2010-12 Men's Junior Team. Micah also played basketball in high school for the Kamehameha Warriors and was named the 2010 Gatorade Hawaii Player of the Year. He attended the University of Southern California and played for the USC Trojans men's volleyball team from 2012 - 2015.
Kawika Shoji is the oldest son of legendary UH Wahine Volleyball coach Dave Shoji and played alongside his younger brother, Erik at Stanford University before graduating in 2010. Kawika and Erik now play together on the US team and were both members of the 2016 Olympic Volleyball Team that captured the bronze medal. Shoji was named 2010 AVCA Player of the Year for NCAA Division I-II, leading Stanford to an NCAA Championship title. Shoji's senior season decorated him with honors such as AVCA All-American First-Team, Co-Most Outstanding Player at the NCAA Tournament and All-MPSF First -Team. In 2011, Shoji played for the US at the World University Games and the Pan American Cup. He was a member of the team that won the 2014 FIVB World League gold medal, and in 2015, he helped the U.S. Men win the FIVB World Cup. He is a former Honolulu Advertiser State Player of the Year in both volleyball and basketball competing for Iolani and was inducted into the HHSAA Hall of Honor in 2006.
Erik Shoji is the youngest son of former UH Wahine Volleyball coach Dave Shoji and played alongside his older brother, Kawika at Stanford University before graduating in 2012. Kawika and Erik now play together on the US team and were both members of the 2016 Olympic Volleyball Team that captured the bronze medal. The brothers also became the first brothers ever to earn AVCA All-America first-team honors in the same year. Erik became the first four-time first-team All-American in the history of AVCA Honors. Shoji set the national record for digs in a season (2008) with 447 digs. Named Best Libero at the 2014 NORCECE World Championship Qualifier, 2015 FIVB World Cup, and the 2015 NORCECA Champions Cup. At the 2016 Olympic games in Brazil, Shoji finished first among diggers (1.81 digs per set) and second among receivers (75 excellent receptions and 11 faults on 166 attempts). He was also an all-star tennis player at Punahou and was a two-time all-state selection winning the 2007 state doubles title.
About Special Olympics Hawai'i
Special Olympics unleashes the human spirit through the transformative power and joy of sports every day in Hawai'i. Through work in sports, health education and community building, Special Olympics is addressing inactivity, injustice, intolerance and social isolation by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities which leads to a more welcoming and inclusive society.
Founded in 1968 by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, Special Olympics Hawai'i has grown from a handful of athletes to more than 5,000 participants across the state. With the support of more than 9,600 coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics is able to deliver 10 Olympic-type sports and more than 45 competitions throughout the year. There is never a fee for any athlete or family to participate in Special Olympics programs. For more information on Special Olympics Hawai'i, please visit www.sohawaii.org.