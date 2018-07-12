Olympians Christenson & Shoji Brothers return to Hawaii to host volleyball clinic

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Erik Shoji of United States reacts during the Men's Bronze Medal Match between United States and Russia on Day 16 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Three members of the 2016 USA Men's Volleyball Olympic team will be hosting a special one-day volleyball clinic in Honolulu on July 16, 2018, at the Iolani Gym. Micah Christenson (Kamehameha '11 / USC '15), Kawika Shoji (Iolani '06 / Stanford '10), and Erik Shoji (Punahou '08 / Stanford '12) are members of the USA team recently captured the bronze medal in the new FIVB Volleyball Nations League and will return to the islands for the clinic open to students entering grades 8 through 12 with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Special Olympics Hawaii.

The clinic will be divided into two age groups and cost $60 per athlete. The first clinic will take place from 4:45 pm - 6:15 pm for students entering grades 8 and 9. The second clinic will immediately follow from 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm for students entering grade 10 through 12. Both clinics will be capped at 60 participants. Christenson, the Shojis, and other volleyball coaches from the community will be sharing instruction on setting, defense, lessons on leadership, and some of their experiences from around the world.



Those interested in attending the clinic can email their name, age and grade level to CSVBALLCAMP@gmail.com. Registration will remain open until registration space is filled.



"We are thrilled to spend an afternoon of our vacation in the gym with the next generation of Hawaii volleyball stars," Said Kawika Shoji. "Not only do we want them to learn from our experience but also want to give back to the larger Hawaii community and the Special Olympics Hawaii athletes."