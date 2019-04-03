North Shore's Mia Cepeda all set for 'once in a lifetime experience' at Augusta

It's a busy weekend at the world-famous Augusta National, where the site of the Masters will host the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur featuring Punahou-grad Allisen Corpuz.

But that's not the only representative from the 8-0-8. The Aloha State is represented at the Drive, Chip and Putt competition as well.

"Usually I don't get that nervous but Drive, Chip and Putt, that's the tournament I got the most nervous since I know how high the stakes are," Mia Cepeda told KHON2 Sports Reporter Ren Clayton.

The North Shore native had everything working at Torrey Pines when she qualified for the National Drive, Chip and Putt finals.

"But that day I wasn't nervous and I did everything really well and I got it done."

Got it done so well that she has the highest qualifying score of anyone going to the finals in her 12-13 age group.

"I like to think that I'm pretty good at all of them equally," Cepeda said. "But I would probably say I'm better than most people at chipping. I'm not like the longest driver. Putting in pretty good at but I think I'm the best at chipping."

She'll bring that to one of the biggest junior events of year - just one week before The Masters is played on the same course.

"I know it's super close now and I've just been practicing for the competition more and I'm just really excited," she said.

Mia is a student at Kahuku Intermediate. She and her sister Ava have grown up playing golf. They travel often for junior tournaments. When they're home they practice at Kahuku golf course, a windy, picturesque nine holes tucked away on the north shore. It'll be a dream come true when Mia hits her first shot at Augusta National.

"I just want to remember being able to play there," she said. "I want to remember doing well there because this is pretty much a once in a lifetime experience."

