Norm Chow named offensive coordinator for XFL's LA franchise

Former University of Hawaii head football coach Norm Chow will be calling plays in pro football once again.

Chow, was announced as the new offensive coordinator for the XFL's Los Angeles franchise via social media by head coach Winston Moss through the organization's official account.

The XFL will hold its league kickoff in Debruary of 2020.

In four seasons as head coach at UH, Chow went 10-36 from 2012-2015.

Prior to taking the job at Hawaii, the Palolo native held a number of high-profile positions as offensive coordinator.

In 2002 Chow won the Broyles Award as the nation's top collegiate assistant coach, while at USC. Chow also spent time with the Utah Utes, UCLA Bruins, NC State Wolfpack, and BYU Cougars at the collegiate level.

He was the Tennessee Titans(NFL) Offensive Coordinator from 2005 to 2007.

Most recently, Chow was an assistant coach at Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach since 2016.

Chow is the second former UH head coach to take an offensive coordinator position in the XFL, as June Jones was named the play-caller for the Houston franchise.