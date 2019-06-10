Nito Tangaro's rough road helps pave the way for the future of Hawaii boxing

Hawaii's own Asa Stevens and Bree Locquiao both captured National Gold Glove Boxing Championships while Dalis Kaleiopu earned a spot in the U.S. Olympic Trials this past April. Something that all three Waianae Boxing Cub athletes have in common, is that they train at the Nito Boxing Academy led by a coach, Nito Tangaro.



He's known as one of the most respected and rapidly rising boxing trainers in the state of Hawaii. It was over a decade ago, when Nito was in the center of the squared circle under Golden Boy Promotions as a sparring partner for world champions Manny Pacquiao. In 2009, Nito was removed from the world championship camps and dropped by his management team, and soon returned home.



"That right there I thought I made it but my drugs and alcohol got the best of me and I threw all those dreams down," Tangaro told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.



From living in a shack outside of his family's home, he soon decided to take a turn for a change in his life. He found a new passion in training, and started training kids how to box in Makaha.

