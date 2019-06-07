Nicole Lopez passes up pro softball to begin journey into coaching

Former Rainbow Wahine softball standout Nicole Lopez was selected 12th overall in the American Softball Association draft.

The Mid Pacific graduate was taken by Moh-BEEL in Alabama.

Lopez was named All-Region as a senior and led the Big West Conference with a career high 45 runs scored. She hit .353 with 12 doubles and 12 home-runs.

Paying pro softball has always been a dream for the Aiea native. But, after giving it much thought, Lopez decided to decline the offer and instead hopes to begin a journey into a coaching career, while focusing on a masters degree in sports management...

"It was a hard decision," explained Lopez. "I always wanted to play professional softball and live the dream. But I've been thinking a lot and I really wanted to start pursuing my dream of getting my masters degree and starting my career of trying to get that dream job of coaching.

Rainbow Wahine head softball coach Bob Coolen put Lopez's name in for the ASBA draft during the season, after consulting with the senior.

"At the time of putting my name in the draft I was super stoked because I was surrounded by softball," reflected Lopez. "After my career is already done with softball... I really want to start my life and explore a new journey. I'm very blessed with the opportunity to do that. To say that I did get drafted is a very big accomplishment for me. But I really want to hang my cleats up. My time here at UH and just in general in my life... I finished up at UH in a good place and I'm really proud of what I did here. That's enough to move on with my softball career."

Lopez hangs up her cleats as a four-time All-Big-West selection. She was named a first-teamer on three occasions. And also ranks sixth in program history with 37 career home runs.

Lopez says one of her ultimate goals would be to come back and coach for the University of Hawaii.