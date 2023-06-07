The University of Hawai’i Men’s basketball team receiver a commit from a dynamic combo-guard from New Zealand. Tom Beattie announced on social media that he is committing to the Rainbow Warriors and Eran Ganot’s staff.

Beattie, a 6’5 guard from Auckland, tributes his commitment to his relationship with UH assistant Brad Davidson who has been out to see Beattie play in person. In his final year with his high school, Rosmini College, he averaged over 25 pts again. He says he ready to help the ‘Bows in anyway he can.

The guard will be coming to Manoa as a freshman with his full four years of eligibility and is set to join the team this summer.