Milton family provides an update on UCF QB, Hawaii native McKenzie Milton

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Mililani graduate and University of Central Florida junior quarterback McKenzie Milton, who suffered a serious knee injury this past weekend, remains in a Tampa hospital recovering from surgery.

His parents, Mark and Teresa Milton, released an update Tuesday on his status through Tampa General Hospital:

"On behalf of our son, McKenzie Milton, and our family, we want to thank the doctors and nurses at Tampa General Hospital and the University of South Florida and UCF medical stuff and athletic trainers for their teamwork and prompt attention to McKenzie's injuries. His blood flow has been restored to his right leg and his nerve is injured but intact. He is recovering and healing and is receiving the best medical care. At a later time, he will have reconstructive surgery to repair his knee. That date has not been determined at this time. McKenzie and our entire family are so touched and grateful for the prayers, support, and well wishes. McKenzie is in good spirits and has a very positive attitude. He looks forward to cheering on his teammates in their quest for another conference championships this Saturday. At this time, McKenzie would like to maintain his privacy to get the proper rest, medical care, and healing before he grants any interviews. We appreciate everyone's understanding of this request. Knight Nation is part of our Ohana and we feel very blessed as a family."

Milton suffered the injury in the first half of a win over South Florida on Friday, Nov. 23. His UCF Knights, who remain undefeated, will play in the AAC Championship game Saturday against the Memphis Tigers.

The Orlando-based company Global Promo, the UCF Student Government Association, and UCF Athletics will be distributing 40,000 lei at the Spectrum Stadium prior to Saturday's American Athletic Conference Championship game in support of Milton.